3 kids that made history

Some people are destined for greatness. Here are three children who’ve made history in their own way.

1. Anne Frank

Born in 1929, Anne was only 13 years old when she was forced into hiding with her family during World War II. During this difficult time, she wrote a diary about her daily life, thoughts, and feelings. The Diary of Anne Frank became a worldwide bestseller and is a stark reminder of the dangers of discrimination and antisemitism.

2. Budhia Singh

Budhia Singh was born in 2002 in India. He was just two years old when his mother sold him to support herself. His local judo coach discovered Budhia’s hidden talent when he punished him by having him run. In 2006, Budhia ran 40 miles in seven hours. By the age of four, he had already completed 48 marathons.

3. Greta Thunberg

Born in 2003, Greta Thunberg is an environmental activist who fights against climate change. In 2018, at the age of 15, she started a school strike that spread worldwide. She has given speeches at major events in Poland, the UK, France, and several other countries. In 2019, the prestigious TIME magazine named her Person of the Year.

Do you want to learn more about these famous children? Do some research on the internet or visit the library with your parents.