3 lunchbox safety rules

One of the biggest advantages of a boxed lunch is that your children can enjoy a homemade meal. Here are three handy rules to protect your children from food poisoning and keep their food fresh.

1. Keep food cool. Lunchbox contents can be kept cold right up to the moment they’re eaten with the help of one or two ice packs. You can also add a frozen water bottle or drink to your child’s meal.

2. Use correct containers. If a meal must be heated up, put it in an airtight and microwave-safe container. An insulated container, like a Thermos, is another way to serve hot food, especially if a microwave isn’t available. First, fill the container with hot water and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then, after pouring out the water, add the hot meal before sealing the Thermos.

3. Clean the lunchbox regularly. You should sanitize your child’s lunchbox several times per week by washing it with soap and hot water. If you notice an unpleasant smell, use a water and baking soda solution to get rid of it.

Are you looking for a new lunchbox for your child? Choose a model that lets you separate cold and warm foods.