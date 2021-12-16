3 mistakes to avoid when working out

Regardless of whether you just started exercising at home or you’ve been going to the gym for years, there are certain rules you should follow to ensure your workout is as beneficial and enjoyable as possible. Here are three common mistakes to avoid.

1. Wearing the wrong outfit

When it comes to working out, your choice of clothes and shoes is important. For instance, you should opt for polyester rather than cotton because it’s stretchier and breathes better. Additionally, be sure to select footwear intended for your activity of choice and the types of movements you’ll be doing.

2. Exceeding your limits

Pushing yourself to your limits every day with the hope of seeing quick results will only increase your risk of getting injured. While it’s good to challenge yourself, make sure you listen to your body and give yourself plenty of time to recover after a workout. This approach will pay off in the long run.

3. Neglecting your diet

Be sure to drink enough water during your workouts, as exercise speeds up dehydration. You should also eat a snack that’s rich in carbohydrates and easy to digest about an hour before you exercise to give you the energy you need. To maximize the benefits of your workouts, reduce your sugar intake, and make other improvements to your diet.

For personalized advice about adopting a healthier lifestyle, consult your doctor or a personal trainer.