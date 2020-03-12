3 modern hiring strategies that work

Are you searching for your next star employee? If so, here are three out-of-the-box recruitment strategies that really work.

1. Shoot a video

Research indicates that job postings that include videos are viewed more often and have higher application rates than those that don’t. In addition, recruitment videos are easier to share on social media than job postings. The video can be humorous, inspiring, informative or whatever best suits your company’s aims.

2. Harness the power of AI

There are a number of software programs that use artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline or automate the hiring process, including sourcing candidates, screening resumes and shortlisting applicants. These programs allow recruiters to use their time more efficiently and identify the most exceptional candidates for a given role.

3. Recruit candidates online

Nowadays, most businesses understand the importance of recruiting online via company websites and social media platforms. However, you should also consider having a presence on industry forums, message boards and blogs. This allows you to discover and engage with potential candidates in an informal environment.

In addition to using these hiring strategies, you may also want to consider hosting a recruitment event such as a barbecue, a conference, a hackathon or a speed networking event. If you use these methods, you’re likely to improve your chances of landing your dream candidate.