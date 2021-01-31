3 myths about heart disease

February is American Heart Month and a great opportunity to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Here are three myths that must be debunked to ensure all Americans take the necessary steps to minimize their risk.

Myth: You don’t need to worry about heart disease until you’re in your 50s

Fact: You can develop heart disease at any age, especially if you have high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, diabetes, or excessive body fat. To monitor these risk factors, the American Heart Association recommends that adults be tested for them every four to six years starting at the age of 20. Furthermore, adopting healthy lifestyle habits at an early age reduces your risk of developing heart disease later in life.

Myth: You’ll know you’re having a heart attack because you’ll have chest pain



Fact: Although pain, pressure, and tightness in your chest are common signs of a heart attack, it’s possible to experience one without these symptoms. A heart attack can present as shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness, and/or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, or jaw. Women are more likely than men to experience symptoms other than chest pain during a heart attack.

Myth: You can’t prevent heart disease if it runs in your family

Fact: A family history of heart disease puts you at higher risk for the condition, but there are steps you can take to protect your heart health. Among other things, you should quit smoking (or never start), eat a healthy diet, and exercise for at least 150 minutes every week. Additionally, speak with your doctor about how you can manage your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

For more information about heart disease, visit heart.org.