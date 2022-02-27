Interesting Things to Know
3 myths about recycling electronics
There are many misconceptions about recycling electronics. Here’s what’s true and what’s not.
1. Myth: Devices that no longer work are worthless
Fact: A number of parts found in old and broken electronics are valuable. Indeed, most of these products contain precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper.
2. Myth: Recycling companies steal data from the devices they collect
Fact: When recycling companies receive an old computer or cell phone, they promptly disassemble it to recover the various materials inside. However, it’s still a good idea to erase data from devices before dropping them off.
3. Myth: Recycled materials are inferior
Fact: Many materials, including aluminum, glass, and plastic, can be recycled over and over again without degrading. Consequently, recycling them reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Do you have old electronic devices you want to get rid of? If so, recycling them is easy. Simply bring them to your nearest drop-off location.
Almost all electronics can be recycled. This includes speakers, GPS devices, and tape recorders as well as radios, fax machines, game controllers, scanners, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
March Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Ke$ha, 35, singer, born Kesha Rose Sebert, Los Angeles, CA, 1987.
2 – Chris Martin, 45, singer/songwriter (Coldplay), born Exeter, Devon, England, 1977.
3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 72, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Johnstown, PA, 1950.
4 – Emilio Estefan, 69, musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.
5 – Eva Mendes, 48, actress (Training Day), Miami, FL, 1974.
6 – Tom Arnold, 63, actor (Roseanne), Ottumwa, IA, 1959.
7 – Bryan Cranston, 66, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, CA, 1956.
8 – Aidan Quinn, 63, actor (Practical Magic), Chicago, IL, 1959.
9 – David Hume Kennerly, 75, photographer, Rosenburg, OR, 1947.
10 – Bad Bunny, 28, rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, 1994.
11 – Bobby McFerrin, 72, jazz musician, New York, NY, 1950.
12 – Barbara Feldon, 81, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, PA, 1941.
13- Adam Clayton, 62, musician (U2), Dublin, Ireland, 1960.
14 – Tamara Tunie, 63, actress (24, Law & Order: SVU), McKeesport, PA, 1959.
15 – Mark McGrath, 54, singer (Sugar Ray), Newport Beach, CA, 1968.
16 – Alan Tudyk, 51, actor (Firefly), El Paso, TX, 1971.
17 – Hozier, 32, singer, songwriter, born Andrew Hozier-Bryne, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.
18 – Lily Collins, 33, actress (The Last Tycoon), Guildford, England, 1989.
19 – Bruce Willis, 67, actor (The Sixth Sense), Idar-Oberstein, West Germany (now Germany), 1955.
20 – Spike Lee 65, director (Do the Right Thing), producer, Atlanta, GA, 1957.
21 – Kevin Federline, 44, dancer, Fresno City, CA, 1978.
22 – George Benson, 79, singer, guitarist, Pittsburgh, PA, 1943.
23 – Catherine Keener, 63, actress (Capote), Miami, FL, 1959.
24 – Star Jones, 60, television personality, Badin, NC, 1962.
25 – Ryan Lewis, 34, musician, Puyallup, WA, 1988.
26 – Keira Knightley, 37, actress (Pirates of the Caribbean), Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.
27 – Pauley Perrette, 53, actress (NCIS), New Orleans LA, 1969.
28 – Vince Vaughn, 52, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, MN, 1970.
29 – Lucy Lawless, 54, actress (Xena), Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand, 1968.
30 – Tracy Chapman, 58, singer, Cleveland, OH, 1964.
31 – Chloe Zhao, 40, film director (Nomadland), Zhao Ting, Beijing, China, 1982.
Interesting Things to Know
Hopscotch transcends nations, cultures
The children’s playground game Hopscotch is so universal across cultures and so ancient that in the fifth century, B.C., it appeared on Gautama Buddha’s list of games he would not play.
Through most cultures, hopscotch, known by many different names, has been a standard for playgrounds and considered wholesome, as well.
It’s a simple game that can soak up a lot of kid energy and it is easy to play. Simply draw a grid of eight to 10 numbered squares on a flat surface. Typically, single squares are drawn on top of each other, interrupted by a double square, then a single, and then another double. The player throws a small rock on the first square, then hops over it, and hops to each square, straddling the double squares. Then the player turns around and hops back, this time picking up the rock. If the player manages to hop all the squares without touching a line or losing balance, then he can pick up the rock and throw it to square two, and so forth until the whole course is achieved. If the player touches a line, the next player is up.
As you might imagine, the game has many variations, some with complicated hopping rules, with hops crossing legs, or even dance moves, and many different forms for the course. Poet Maya Angelou’s Harlem Hopscotch gives the game a soulful, jazzy reputation and a music video (see it on oprah.com) suggests that just no one can resist a hopscotch course.
The first documented mention of hopscotch was in prehistoric India around 1200, B.C. In the English-speaking world, the first written reference was in the 1600s, when it was called scotch-hop.
But the hopping game has many musical names: In the Persian language, it is laylay; in Hindi, kit kit; in the Tagalog language, piko or kiki; in the Visayas language, bikabix; in Ghana, tumatu.
Interesting Things to Know
Pollinators play an important role on farms
Pollinators play a major role in agricultural systems around the world. Here are some facts you should know.
There are many kinds of pollinators
Various insects and animals, including wasps, flies, butterflies, beetles, bats, and birds, play a crucial role in pollinating flowering plants, including fruits, vegetables, and fiber crops like cotton. Although many farmers rely on honeybees to help pollinate their fields, native insects are the most effective pollinators.
Pollinators are in decline
A wide variety of crops, including canola, blueberries, cucumbers, beans, and apples, benefit from or depend on pollination. However, due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity, pollinating insects and animals are on the decline.
In fact, if pollinators continue to decrease in number or become extinct, certain nuts, fruits, and vegetables could become more difficult to grow and thus more expensive.
Protective measures are needed
Farmers and citizens can help protect native pollinators by providing them with adequate food sources, preserving nesting and hibernating habitats, and using fewer pesticides.
If you want to do your part, look for initiatives in your municipality that support pollinator-friendly practices.
Interesting Things to Know
How to make your smartphone last longer
Have you recently purchased a new smartphone? If you want to protect your investment and the planet, here are a few tips to help you extend the lifespan of your new gadget.
• Put it in a sturdy case. There are many different types of protective cases available on the market. If you have a tendency to drop your phone, a shock-absorbing case is your best bet. However, you should avoid the types of phone cases made for construction workers as they tend to be heavy.
• Use a screen protector. If you want to protect your phone screen from dirt, dust, and scratches, a plastic or glass screen protector is the way to go. You can find a variety of models at a range of price points.
• Choose your apps carefully. Some apps draw more power than others. Therefore, you should download the light versions of the ones you can’t live without, and stop using free apps, as they continually load ads.
• Avoid extreme temperatures. Severe heat and cold can damage your smartphone battery. Therefore, it’s best to avoid storing your device in your car if the outside temperature is extremely high or low.
• Recharge it at the right time. You should never let your phone battery completely die. Doing so can cause it to age prematurely. In fact, several short charges are better than one long charge.
In addition, if your old smartphone has called it quits, make sure you recycle it. This way the materials can be used to make new products.
Interesting Things to Know
3 products derived from goats
Goats that are raised on farms are often associated with milk and cheese. However, there are a number of other valuable products that can be derived from this versatile animal.
1. Processed goods
In addition to high-quality cheeses, many other products can be made using goat’s milk. This includes yogurt, butter, caramel, face cream, and soap.
2. Meat
Goat meat is tasty, lean, rich in protein, and available in several popular cuts. It’s most suited for slow cooking at low temperatures.
3. Wool
The hair of Angora goats is collected to make a type of wool called mohair. It’s a fine, silky material that’s durable and doesn’t irritate the skin. Mohair can be used to make clothing, blankets, brushes, and other accessories.
To find these and other products, visit your local farmers’ markets and specialty stores.
Interesting Things to Know
Will our accents change now?
A British team spent four months in Antarctica in 2017. Linguists said that, in isolation, they began to develop their own very slight, but still distinguishable accent.
So what happens when an entire nation, or every single nation, isolates itself for two years?
That’s a question linguists hope to answer.
People acquire their accents from the people around them, which is why everyone didn’t start speaking like Walter Cronkite in the 1950s, despite his status as the most famous voice in the country.
According to University of Munich linguist Jonathan Harrington, accents develop when populations are isolated. First as very subtle differences, and then, after long isolation, dialects emerge.
Finally, new languages arise.
Linguists don’t think we are looking at new languages or even new dialects, but accents could change. It would take long isolation for the changes to stick, however.
Harrington told Atlas Obscura that, given real isolation over a long period of time, new accents could emerge and stick despite the influences of social media and other mass communication.
What would happen if we sent people on a long voyage to another planet, like Mars?
“They would develop a Martian accent. Can you imagine that?” Harrington said.
