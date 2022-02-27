3 myths about recycling electronics

There are many misconceptions about recycling electronics. Here’s what’s true and what’s not.

1. Myth: Devices that no longer work are worthless

Fact: A number of parts found in old and broken electronics are valuable. Indeed, most of these products contain precious metals such as gold, silver, and copper.

2. Myth: Recycling companies steal data from the devices they collect

Fact: When recycling companies receive an old computer or cell phone, they promptly disassemble it to recover the various materials inside. However, it’s still a good idea to erase data from devices before dropping them off.

3. Myth: Recycled materials are inferior

Fact: Many materials, including aluminum, glass, and plastic, can be recycled over and over again without degrading. Consequently, recycling them reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Do you have old electronic devices you want to get rid of? If so, recycling them is easy. Simply bring them to your nearest drop-off location.

Almost all electronics can be recycled. This includes speakers, GPS devices, and tape recorders as well as radios, fax machines, game controllers, scanners, and more.