3 questions to ask a contractor before you hire them

To hire the right contractor for a home renovation project, you’ll need to interview several candidates. In addition to finding out if they’re licensed and insured, make sure you ask the following three questions.

Who will be my point of contact?

Sometimes the person you sign the contract with isn’t the person who becomes your main point of contact during the project. To avoid miscommunications that could lead to mistakes, it’s best to have one person to whom you relay information.

What could cause costs to rise?



Ask your contractor if there are circumstances in which the cost of your renovation might increase. After all, it’s best to be prepared. You should also be wary of contractors who hook clients with a lowball price only to nail them with extra charges later on.

What type of warranty do you offer?

Warranties vary from one contractor to the next, so you’ll need to ask each one what their warranty covers. Also, there’s a difference between a warranty for the work done and a warranty for materials, so find out which one is offered.

Lastly, it’s a good idea to ask your potential contractor how long they’ve been in business. Hiring a local company with a longstanding reputation for excellence is a good way to ensure you end up with the best contractor for your home renovation project.