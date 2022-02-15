3 questions to ask before switching home insurance plans

Are you moving or simply unhappy with your current home insurance policy? If so, here are three questions to ask yourself before making a switch.

1. Do you have all the relevant information?

Any insurance company you approach for a quote will ask you a series of questions to determine what policy will best suit your needs. These questions will likely require you to know the size of your home, the flood risk for the property, the type of heating system that’s installed, the total value of your belongings, and more.

2. Will you be charged for terminating your current insurance policy?

You can cancel or change your home insurance policy at any time. However, you may be charged an administrative fee if you do. Ask your current insurer about their termination fees and procedures so you know this information before signing a new contract.

3. Will you require additional coverage?

Every home insurance policy has its limitations, and it’s important to accurately assess the value of your belongings to determine whether they’re covered under the basic plan. In some cases, you may need to purchase additional coverage. For example, pricey items like tractors, snowblowers, antiques, and jewelry often require specialized coverage.

If you have any questions about home insurance or want to learn more about the available policies, contact an insurance broker near you.