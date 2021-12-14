3 questions to ask in an interview

Interviews aren’t only a chance for potential employers to get to know you better, they’re also an opportunity to determine if the job is a good fit for you. Here are three insightful questions to ask the hiring manager during your next interview.

1. What does a typical day look like in this position?

This is a great question to ask in an interview as it will help you determine what you’re going to be doing and what’s expected of you. It can also help define which skills are required for the job.

2. Does this position offer opportunities for professional development?

This question can help you determine if there are any opportunities for growth within the company. Additionally, it indicates to the hiring manager that you’re serious about your career and interested in long-term employment.

3. Where do you think the company is headed in the next five years?

Asking this question can help you gain insight into the company’s general plans for the future and determine if there’s room to grow. It can also give you a sense of how stable the job might be in the coming years.

Asking a few questions at the end of an interview is a simple way to show your enthusiasm about the job and gather the facts you need to make an informed decision.