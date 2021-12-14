Job Market
3 questions to ask in an interview
Interviews aren’t only a chance for potential employers to get to know you better, they’re also an opportunity to determine if the job is a good fit for you. Here are three insightful questions to ask the hiring manager during your next interview.
1. What does a typical day look like in this position?
This is a great question to ask in an interview as it will help you determine what you’re going to be doing and what’s expected of you. It can also help define which skills are required for the job.
2. Does this position offer opportunities for professional development?
This question can help you determine if there are any opportunities for growth within the company. Additionally, it indicates to the hiring manager that you’re serious about your career and interested in long-term employment.
3. Where do you think the company is headed in the next five years?
Asking this question can help you gain insight into the company’s general plans for the future and determine if there’s room to grow. It can also give you a sense of how stable the job might be in the coming years.
Asking a few questions at the end of an interview is a simple way to show your enthusiasm about the job and gather the facts you need to make an informed decision.
3 jobs for people who love to read
If you want to turn your passion for reading into a profession, here are three interesting career options you may want to consider:
1. Librarian
This is an obvious choice for anyone who loves to read. Librarians must have excellent research and communication skills, as well as a passion for helping others. If you’re eager to share your literary knowledge with like-minded people, this may be the job for you.
2. Editor
Editors must have impeccable writing and grammar skills to create error-free content in a variety of fields. Though many editors work on a freelance basis, there are also full-time editing jobs available at local newspapers and publishing houses. If you have a keen eye for detail and enjoy creating polished pieces of writing, becoming an editor may be a good career choice.
3. Book scout
Book scouts are usually hired by publishers, agents, or film studios to scour books, manuscripts, and other written material worth publishing in a new market. In essence, their job is to find the next big thing so fo¬reign publishers can pick up the rights. If the thought of reading a wide variety of content excites you, becoming a book scout could be a career worth pursuing.
There are plenty of other career options out there for people who love literacy and words, including becoming a teacher, blogger, book reviewer, and more.
4 advantages of working near where you live
Are you looking for a job? With the holidays fast approaching, you may want to consider giving yourself the gift of working close to home. Here are four benefits of finding a position near where you live.
1. You’ll have a short commute
If you work close to home, you won’t be on the road as much, which will translate into more leisure time to do the things you enjoy.
2. You’ll save money
In addition to saving money on gas, putting fewer miles on your car means you won’t have to spend as much on maintenance and repairs.
3. You’ll increase your productivity
Since you’ll have more time to yourself thanks to your short commute, you’ll be more rested, relaxed, and in a better position to be productive.
4. You’ll reduce your carbon footprint
If you shorten your drive to work, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions you produce will plummet.
Lastly, if there’s an emergency at work or at home, you’ll be able to zip back and forth without missing the entire day.
3 high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree
Are you looking for a high-paying job but don’t want to invest in a lengthy university degree? If so, here are a few options you may want to consider.
1. Bus driver
A high school diploma, commercial driver’s license, and clean driving record are all you need to become a bus driver. If you enjoy spending time behind the wheel, this may be the perfect job for you.
2. Flight attendant
Many airlines only require flight attendants to have a high school diploma. This is because they typically provide in-house training and are prepared to fully acquaint staff with the protocols and procedures of the profession. Becoming a flight attendant could be right for you if you love to travel and thrive on a busy schedule.
3. Firefighter
In most cases, a high school diploma, first aid training, and CPR certification are the only formal education requirements needed to become a firefighter. These professionals must also pass a written and physical exam before they’re deemed fit for duty. If you’re looking for a challenging yet rewarding career, firefighting could be a great fit.
To discover other options, consider taking an online career aptitude test to help you understand which careers match your skills and interests.
