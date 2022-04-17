3 questions to ask when choosing a window treatment

Window treatments can add warmth and style to your home. However, before buying new curtains, drapes, or blinds, you should ask yourself these three questions.

1. What’s your objective?

Make sure you know what purpose the window treatment will serve. For example, do you want it to be primarily stylish or functional? You should also determine if you want a look that’s contemporary or timeless.

2. What’s your budget?

If you can afford it, consider hiring a professional designer or decorator to help you choose the right window treatment. If you have a tight budget, look for inspiration in decorating magazines and websites for reasonably priced options.

3. What are the dimensions?

Make sure you measure your windows. This way the treatment you choose is sure to effectively block out light and provide the right level of privacy. Additionally, make certain your curtains, blinds or shades are the right length and won’t hang on the floor.

Before making your choice, visit home decor stores in your area for inspiration and advice