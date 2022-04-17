Home
3 questions to ask when choosing a window treatment
Window treatments can add warmth and style to your home. However, before buying new curtains, drapes, or blinds, you should ask yourself these three questions.
1. What’s your objective?
Make sure you know what purpose the window treatment will serve. For example, do you want it to be primarily stylish or functional? You should also determine if you want a look that’s contemporary or timeless.
2. What’s your budget?
If you can afford it, consider hiring a professional designer or decorator to help you choose the right window treatment. If you have a tight budget, look for inspiration in decorating magazines and websites for reasonably priced options.
3. What are the dimensions?
Make sure you measure your windows. This way the treatment you choose is sure to effectively block out light and provide the right level of privacy. Additionally, make certain your curtains, blinds or shades are the right length and won’t hang on the floor.
Before making your choice, visit home decor stores in your area for inspiration and advice
4 tips for sustainable gardening
The produce sold in grocery stores often travels hundreds or even thousands of miles before ending up on your plate. Do you want to grow your own fruits and vegetables? If so, here are four tips for gardening sustainably.
Choose the right place
Do your research to find the best location to plant your garden. Take into account the soil type and amount of sunlight the area receives to ensure your plants grow well and won’t require much maintenance.
Feed the soil
Feeding your soil with compost is the best way to grow healthy plants. Doing so will allow you to avoid concentrated fertilizers that could make your crops more vulnerable to disease or pollute the water table if incorrectly applied.
Save water
Avoid planting vegetables that require a lot of water. Instead, choose varieties that can easily adapt to the average amount of rainfall in your area. You should also set up a rainwater collection bin. Remember to water generously but not every day. This will promote root oxygenation and allow your plants to draw water from deep within the soil.
Embrace imperfection
Gardens are living things. Therefore, you must accept that yours won’t look perfect. Inevitably, insects will nibble on your plants. Just remember that birds will feed on the bugs, and pollinators will visit your flowers. Simply sit back and watch nature in action.
For more tips, visit your local garden center.
3 reasons to consult a dietitian if you’re an athlete
Nutrition and fitness go hand in hand. There’s a reason why the best athletes are closely monitored by dietitians. If you’re a sportsperson, here are three good reasons to seek the advice of a nutrition expert.
1. To maximize your energy
You expend a lot of energy when training, and it’s important to know what you need to eat to maintain your stamina. A dietitian will take into consideration various factors, like your age and weight, to help you create a personalized meal.
2. To reduce your risk of injury
Did you know that protein plays an important role in maintaining and building muscle mass? Consequently, consuming enough of this nutrient is one of the best ways to strengthen your body and avoid injury. A dietitian can help you calculate the amount of protein you should eat.
3. To heighten your performance
Eating a healthy diet translates into better performance. A meal plan that’s been carefully put together by an expert can improve your endurance and coordination.
Nutrition is more complicated than you may realize. To make the right eating choices, consult a dietitian.
What to consider when choosing a golf bag
If you need a new bag to carry your golf equipment, there are a number of options available. Here are the main things to consider when shopping for one.
Weight
The type of golf bag you choose should depend on how you intend to use it. For example, if you’re going to carry it while playing, choose a light tripod model that has adjustable straps and provides optimal comfort. If you have a cart, you may want to consider a larger, heavier bag that will allow you to easily carry all your equipment.
Storage
Your bag should have a minimum of four compartments to protect your clubs. Some models offer 14 or one per club, but the more there are, the heavier it’ll be. The same goes for the number of pockets to put other items such as your cell phone, water bottle, snacks, tees, balls, glove, telemeter, and raincoat. Make certain you have enough storage to appropriately divide your belongings while ensuring you also have easy access to them.
Features
Pay attention to the details that set various types of golf bags apart. For example, if playing rounds in bad weather is likely, consider a bag that comes with rain covers and water-resistant zippers. You might also want to consider a bag that includes detachable pockets, tee pouches, magnetic pouches, and external storage for your putter.
Lastly, your choice should also depend on your preference in terms of color and style as well as your budget.
Fashion tips for Easter
Traditionally, wearing new clothes on Easter is believed to bring good luck. Here are some tips to help you pick out an outfit for the occasion.
What to avoid
Easter is the perfect time to dress up and wear fun clothing and accessories. Consequently, you should avoid putting on basic jeans, joggers, and leggings or wearing dark and drab colors like black, gray, and brown. Moreover, avoid layers of heavy clothing and bulky jewelry. After all, Easter and spring are all about lightness.
What to wear
Wear cheerful colors like blue, pink, purple, and yellow. Pick out something playful yet stylish. For example, a dress, pleated trousers, or a fitted suit are all great options.
You may also want to consider wearing a floral-print shirt, tunic, skirt, or silk scarf. If you decide to wear casual attire, make sure you look well put together.
Whether you’re having dinner at a restaurant, brunch at home, or participating in an egg hunt outdoors, choose an outfit that’s suitable for the celebration planned.
To find the perfect outfit for Easter, visit your local boutiques.
Companion plants for tomatoes
Are you planting tomatoes in your garden this year? If so, here are some things you should know about companion plants.
Types
The best companion plants for tomatoes are asparagus, carrots, celery, onions, leeks, and radishes. Pairing these vegetables with your tomatoes can help increase their yield. In addition, planting herbs like basil, parsley, and sage near your tomatoes can prevent diseases and repel unwanted insects.
Techniques
There are several ways to plant companion herbs and vegetables to get the results you want. You can plant them in alternating rows or intersperse different plants and herbs within the same row. You can also pair each tomato plant with another compatible species.
To get the seeds and starters you need for a great growing season, visit your local garden center.
4 tips for lighting a room
The right lighting can enhance the style and functionality of a room. If you want to update a space in your home, here are four tips for choosing the right lighting.
1. Complement the existing style
First and foremost, you should choose light fixtures that match the style of the room. For example, recessed lighting and pendant lights are great for modern and contemporary homes.
2. Analyze the room
It’s important to think about how you use the room. You should also take into account the furniture arrangement and amount of natural light to determine if the space needs bright, general or directional lighting.
3. Use different types of lights
Every room should have a variety of light sources. It’s a good idea to have one main light source like a ceiling light, a secondary light source like a table lamp, and a decorative lighting feature like string lights.
4. Choose the right light bulbs
Choose warm, neutral, or cool lighting to put the finishing touches on your space. If you want to be able to vary the intensity of the light, install a dimmer switch.
Lastly, don’t hesitate to ask a lighting specialist for advice or hire an interior decorator to help brighten your space.
