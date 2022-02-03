3 reasons to buy a fridge with an ice and water dispenser

Do you need to replace your refrigerator? If so, you might want to consider investing in a model that has an ice and water dispenser. Here are some of the perks of this feature.

1. It’s convenient

Having quick access to cubed or crushed ice and drinking water makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. It also comes in handy when entertaining guests or preparing meals. Plus, you won’t have to remember to fill ice trays any more.

2. It includes a filter system

Most refrigerators with this feature are equipped with an interior filter, and consequently, provide healthier and better-tasting water than what comes out of the faucet. Depending on the water quality in your area, this can be crucial for removing contaminants.

3. It attracts homebuyers

If you’re thinking about putting your house on the market, a fridge with all the bells and whistles might catch the attention of potential buyers. While this is unlikely to raise the value of your property, it can still be an interesting selling point.

Keep in mind that if you purchase a fridge with an ice and water dispenser, you’ll need to book a service call with a plumber. Having a professional connect the water lines is the best way to ensure your new appliance runs smoothly.