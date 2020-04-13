Home
3 reasons to collect rainwater
Rainwater can be used for many things, from watering your garden to washing your clothes and flushing your toilets. Here are three benefits of collecting it.
1. It’s free. Once your collection system is in place, you’ll pay nothing for the water you gather.
2. It reduces runoff. During heavy rainstorms, the water that goes into your cisterns or barrels won’t go into the ground, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and land erosion.
3. It can be used at any time. Many areas restrict the amount of municipal water you can use during draughts and particularly dry times of the year. However, you can use your collected rainwater whenever you want.
If you’d like to start collecting rainwater, there are many ways to do so. You can simply use barrels placed under a spout or employ more sophisticated techniques involving underground pipes and purification systems.
What are plant hardiness zones and why are they important?
Before you begin gardening, it’s a good idea to find out which hardiness zone you live in. These zones are based on historical weather data. This information can provide insight into which types of vegetation will thrive in your area’s climate and which ones won’t. It’s particularly important to consider hardiness zones when planting perennials in regions where temperatures can fluctuate greatly.
While knowing your zone helps you choose plants that have a strong chance of survival, there are other factors to consider. Unseasonable weather is becoming more and more common and extreme high and low temperatures can potentially harm your plants.
Always keep an eye on the weather. In times of intense sun provide plants that can burn with coverage, and if it’s going to be unseasonably cold, you should protect them from freezing.
This season’s hottest interior design trends
Are you thinking about redecorating? Then take inspiration from this season’s hottest design trends. Here’s what to look out for this spring.
Cool colors
Coastal hues will rule this season. Breezy blues, muted greens and pale pinks go perfectly with bold saffron accents. If you prefer neutral hues, opt for cool-toned grays over the warmer beige or greige tones that have been popular in recent years.
Wood accents
Natural wood is everywhere, from furniture to accessories. This season, the look is natural, not painted. Structural elements like exposed beams are also big. Opt for darker woods like walnut or teak over pale pine or maple.
Botanical prints
While florals are ubiquitous most spring seasons, this year, leafy, tropical prints dominate. Wallpapered accent walls look fresh with a cheery palm motif and traditional sofa shapes are given a modern update with feathery fern upholstery. If you’re not ready for new furniture or wallpaper, consider framing some vintage botanical prints.
This season’s most popular colors and patterns may be trendy but they’re also timeless. When you incorporate them into your home decor, you can be sure they’ll look great for years to come.
4 eco-friendly fibers
The textile industry relies heavily on ecologically suspect materials. Petroleum-based synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and spandex reinforce our dependency on fossil fuels. What’s more, non-organic cotton is grown using large quantities of pesticides and herbicides. These respectively account for 60 percent and 30 percent of the fibers used worldwide. Here are four greener alternatives.
1. Eucalyptus. Able to absorb moisture and inhibit bacterial growth, eucalyptus is a fantastic alternative to other types of textiles. It grows in arid soil (even that which can’t be used for much of anything else), it requires very little water and the fabric production process is environmentally friendly. However, it’s unlikely to grow in North America.
2. Bamboo. This is the fastest-growing plant on the planet, and it doesn’t need any chemical pesticides or fertilizers to thrive. It also requires a lot less water than cotton. However, it’s hard to grow in some climates and the most bamboo fabric has to be imported from China.
3. Linen. An already popular textile, linen is made from flax stems, meaning that flax production could serve the dual purpose of providing food and fabric. Linen is much stronger and more durable than cotton and flax and can be cultivated in a wide range of climates, making it a very promising source of textiles.
4. Hemp. Hypoallergenic and stronger than cotton, hemp grows quickly in almost any climate, is resistant to bugs and diseases and matures in a mere 11 weeks. It also works perfectly as part of a crop rotation system with corn and soybean, which are heavily cultivated all over North America. On the flip side, it does need to be mixed with cotton to provide a soft fabric.
While further work needs to be done, there are a number of alternatives to petroleum-based textiles and non-organic cotton that are available. Look for them in specialty stores and in the aisles of more traditional boutiques.
How to write a letter of resignation
If you decide to leave your job, it’s customary to inform your employer with a written letter of resignation. Here’s what to include in it.
• A statement of resignation. Include your name, the company’s name, your position within the enterprise and your intention of leaving your job. If you wish, you can include the reason you’re leaving but it’s not necessary.
• Your intended last day of work. It’s customary to announce your resignation two weeks before you intend to leave the company. Putting your last day in writing can help avoid confusion.
• A thank you. Briefly outline the positive aspects of working for the company and thank them for everything you’ve gained from the experience.
• An offer to help with the transition. If it’s appropriate, you can offer to help with recruiting and training your replacement.
Once the letter’s written, sign it and give it to your boss in person. Remain respectful and polite during this encounter. Staying in your former employer’s good graces is important because you may need them as a reference in the future.
The environmental impact of fast fashion
The inexpensive rapidly produced clothing sold by large retail chains that are often referred to as fast fashion carries a steep environmental cost. Here’s what you should know about it.
Water stress and pollution
The fashion industry uses a lot of water. The water footprint of a single cotton shirt, which is the total amount of water needed for its production, is approximately 650 gallons.
These companies also tend to produce their clothes in countries with more relaxed environmental regulations than Canada or the United States. This means they dump untreated wastewater into rivers people rely on. A full 20 percent of worldwide water pollution is directly caused by textile treatments and dyes.
Ocean pollution
Every time a garment made of a synthetic fiber like polyester, rayon or nylon is washed, it releases nearly 2,000 plastic microfibers. These end up in the ocean, where they enter the food chain and eventually end up on our plates.
Waste accumulation
In 2014, people bought 60 percent more clothes than they did in 2000, and since we recycle only 15 percent of our clothes, most end up in landfills. Many of these are made of synthetic textiles, which will take over 200 years to decompose.
Greenhouse gas emissions
The fashion industry accounts for 10 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Production, manufacturing, and transport all factor into this. In addition, the synthetic fibers used by many brands are made from fossil fuels.
The fashion industry has a huge environmental impact. You can help mitigate this by privileging local brands and natural fibers and by buying second-hand clothing as much as possible.
Easter-weekend activities for the whole family
Are you looking for something to do over the Easter break? If so, here are some great activities the whole family is sure to enjoy.
Themed events
Participate in one of the many Easter celebrations taking place nearby. Consider bringing your kids to an organized Easter egg hunt or egg roll race, or simply staging your own at home. Or, you could visit a petting zoo in town or at a nearby farm.
Alternatively, keep an eye out for Easter-themed crafts and workshops offered by local community centers and businesses.
Cultural outings
Take advantage of the extra days off to absorb some culture at a local museum, learn about history at a nearby heritage site or read a book at your neighborhood library.
Or, if you want to be entertained, consider taking in a theater production, watching the latest blockbuster at the movies or cheering on your favorite sports team at a local game. You could also go to see a concert, dance recital or magic show.
Athletic activities
If the weather’s temperate, head outdoors for a hike or bike ride. Or, consider venturing to the nearest snow-covered mountain to go snowshoeing, snowboarding or skiing instead. However, if the weather’s not great, an indoor activity such as skating, bowling or swimming may be more appropriate.
If you’d prefer to stay in over Easter weekend, there are lots of things you can do from the comfort of your own home. You could decorate eggs, do some baking or simply cuddle up on the couch with a movie.
