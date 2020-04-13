3 reasons to collect rainwater

Rainwater can be used for many things, from watering your garden to washing your clothes and flushing your toilets. Here are three benefits of collecting it.

1. It’s free. Once your collection system is in place, you’ll pay nothing for the water you gather.

2. It reduces runoff. During heavy rainstorms, the water that goes into your cisterns or barrels won’t go into the ground, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and land erosion.

3. It can be used at any time. Many areas restrict the amount of municipal water you can use during draughts and particularly dry times of the year. However, you can use your collected rainwater when­ever you want.

If you’d like to start collecting rainwater, there are many ways to do so. You can simply use barrels placed under a spout or employ more sophisticated techniques involving underground pipes and purification systems.