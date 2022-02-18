3 reasons to consider a career in agriculture

Connect with us

National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week takes place this year from February 19 to 26. This annual event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of agricultural education. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, here are three reasons you may want to consider a job in agriculture.

1. It offers diverse opportunities
The agricultural industry offers a diverse range of career opportunities. In fact, workers in this sector can be researchers, sales executives, traders, advisers, technologists, product managers, marketers, logistics experts, and more. Whatever your skill set, there’s a job in agriculture that’s right for you.

2. It’s a growing industry
The agricultural industry is growing at an incredibly rapid pace. The job market is therefore booming and pay rates are among some of the best in the country. Consequently, in most cases, it’s easy to find a job within the agricultural industry that meets your needs.

3. It’s an innovative industry
The agricultural industry is constantly changing to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for food. Therefore, many farmers now rely on sophisticated software and apps to boost productivity, market more effectively, and manage their business. Consequently, if you have an interest in technology, then agriculture could be the industry for you.


Additionally, a career in agriculture offers a significant amount of job security. Since demand for food isn’t going anywhere, you’ll always be able to find work.

Are you cut out for a job in the mining industry?

Published

5 days ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

Are you looking for a job that’s physically demanding and offers new and exciting challenges? If so, becoming a miner might be right for you.

Daily tasks
Miners conduct drilling and blasting operations to extract ore from underground mines. They also operate large machinery to build tunnels and reinforce walls to facilitate mining procedures. Their daily duties might also include monitoring the job site and performing regular equipment maintenance.

Required skills
Miners must be in excellent physical shape, have sharp reflexes and be able to work under demanding conditions. They must also have the dexterity to handle various types of equi¬pment and good judgment so they can quickly intervene in dangerous situations.

If you’re interested in becoming a miner, sign up for a training program in mineral extraction to launch a career in this exciting profession.


4 tips to avoid discrimination in a job interview

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Are you a recruiter, employer, or manager that needs to interview applicants for a current job opening? If so, here are four tips to ensure you ask non-discriminatory questions and behave impartially when choosing a candidate.

1. Avoid the personal
You should never ask an applicant about their age, ethnicity, family situation, romantic relationship, religion, gender, or sexual orientation in a job interview. However, this doesn’t mean the candidate can’t bring up these topics on their own.

2. Target your questions
Instead of asking the applicant personal questions to gain insight into their abilities, focus on the requirements needed for the job. For example, rather than directly addressing the applicant’s family situation, ask if they’re available to work evenings and weekends.

3. Prepare ahead of time
Write out all your questions in advance. This will prevent you from improvising and accidentally formulating a question that could be interpreted as discriminatory. Carefully choose your words so you’ll get the information you need about each candidate.


4. Be consistent
Make sure you ask each applicant the same questions. For example, you could create a scoring grid to fill out at each interview. This will also give you an overview of the candidates’ answers and help you make the right decision.

Remember, human rights laws prohibit discriminatory employment practices. Make sure you put your best foot forward by avoiding any questions that may come off as prejudiced.

What you need to become a blade sharpener

Published

1 month ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Have you ever wondered if becoming a knife and blade sharpener is right for you? If so, here’s what it takes.

Dexterity
Blade sharpeners must handle various types of saws, including band saws, circular saws, and more. They must also operate large equipment such as magnetic profiles and stellite machines. These tools must be carefully handled to ensure optimal results and prevent accidents.

Excellent vision
Blade sharpeners must have excellent vision to ensure they can perform their job with as much precision as possible. It’s also important that they be able to detect small imperfections such as cracks and broken teeth on saws and knives to provide the best quality cut.

Mechanical ability
Blade sharpeners repair and perform maintenance on all the tools and equipment they use. They must also set up, adjust and align the saws and various attachments on their machinery. Consequently, it’s important for this professional to stay up to date on the latest sharpening equipment used in the industry.

Front Royal Virginia

Do you think you have what it takes to become a knife and blade sharpener? If so, keep an eye out for training opportunities in your area.

How to address being fired in a job interview

Published

1 month ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Were you recently fired? Are you worried it’ll affect your ability to land a good job? If you have an upcoming interview, here are three tips to ensure you come out on top.

1. Tell the truth
Be honest. Lying about the situation could potentially backfire. Be as objective as possible when explaining yourself so you don’t come across as someone who thinks they’re a victim. No matter what the circumstances were, it’s important to be specific about why you were fired. A vague answer could lead recruiters and managers to believe you’re trying to hide something.

2. Prepare your answer
Expect to be asked about why you were fired in your interview. Prepare your answer in advance to prevent yourself from saying something you might regret. Avoid speaking badly about your former employer and don’t feel like you have to explain the situation in great detail.

3. Emphasize what you’ve learned
Explain that being fired was a learning experience. Acknowledge your mistakes, don’t make excuses, and emphasize how you’ve improved your knowledge and skills. This will make you a more attractive candidate to potential employers.


If you need assistance preparing for an interview or want further career tips, look for an employment organization in your area that can help.

4 tips for working from home with kids

Published

2 months ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Juggling working from home with parenting young children comes with many challenges. Here are four tips to help you balance your work and personal life while remaining as productive as possible.

1. Adjust your work schedule
You may need to switch up your work schedule to accommodate taking care of your kids. If this is the case, communicate your needs to your boss and come prepared with a clear plan. Many employers are understanding and more than willing to work something out.

2. Establish a routine
Kids like knowing what lies ahead. Write out a daily schedule and pin it to the wall or refrigerator so they can refer to it and know what to expect through¬out the day. This will help keep them on track, especially if they’re attending virtual classes.

3. Set specific working hours
Sit down with your kids and set boundaries for the workday. For example, explain that when the door to your office is closed, they have to knock before they come in. This will help minimize interruptions and ensure you get your work done.


4. Take breaks
It’s important to take regular breaks throughout the day, especially when working from home with kids. In fact, it can boost your productivity and help prevent burnout. For example, you could work for 30 or 50 minutes and then take a 10-minute break to spend time with your kids.

Lastly, be kind to yourself and know that everything doesn’t always go as planned, and that’s all right.

5 business email etiquette tips

Published

2 months ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

As remote work becomes increasingly popular, employees are sending out more digital messages than ever. Here are five tips to help you craft a perfectly polished business email.

1. Include a subject line. Don’t leave the subject line blank. Include a clear and concise header that accurately reflects the content of your email.

2. Use a professional greeting. Avoid using laid-back salutations such as “Hi folks” or “Hey guys.” Instead, start your email with phrases such as “Good morning,” “Good afternoon,” “Good evening” or simply “Hello.”

3. Keep the message brief. Use short paragraphs and formatting such as bullet points to make your emails easy to skim. In addition, instead of sending a long email, consider arranging a phone or video call to get your message across.


4. Proofread the message. Take the time to re-read and spell-check your emails to ensure they make sense and have the right tone before you press send.

5. Reply to all emails promptly. Try to reply to all emails within 24 hours, even if it’s just to acknowledge that you received the message.

Lastly, emails can easily be misinterpreted without context. Consequently, be careful about making jokes or using sarcasm as you don’t want to confuse or offend the recipient.

