3 reasons to consider an induction cooktop

Are you in the market for a new stove? If so, here are three benefits of opting for an induction cooktop or range.

1. Rapid cooking

Powered by electricity, an electromagnetic field beneath the glass cooktop transfers a current to the pot or pan. This efficient process directly heats up the cookware rather than warming a burner which then transfers heat to the pot. Keep in mind that the cookware must contain a ferromagnetic metal like stainless steel or cast iron to work.

2. Easy cleaning



Since the glass cooktop doesn’t have a hot burner, stray food and spills won’t get burned to the stove. This makes cleanup a lot less strenuous. However, you should wait a few minutes before you wipe down the surface as the pot will have transferred heat onto the cooktop.

3. Consistent heating

Induction ranges and cooktops provide consistent heat, even at their lowest setting, and allow you to make accurate temperature adjustments. Plus, since the cookware is heated directly, no energy is lost in the transfer from the burner to the pot.

One additional thing to keep in mind about induction stoves is that they draw a fair amount of power. For this reason, you’ll need to determine whether your circuit breaker has an adequate rating. If you’re unsure, consult a licensed electrician.