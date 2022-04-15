3 reasons to consult a dietitian if you’re an athlete

Nutrition and fitness go hand in hand. There’s a reason why the best athletes are closely monitored by dietitians. If you’re a sportsperson, here are three good reasons to seek the advice of a nutrition expert.

1. To maximize your energy

You expend a lot of energy when training, and it’s important to know what you need to eat to maintain your stamina. A dietitian will take into consideration various factors, like your age and weight, to help you create a personalized meal.

2. To reduce your risk of injury

Did you know that protein plays an important role in maintaining and building muscle mass? Consequently, consuming enough of this nutrient is one of the best ways to strengthen your body and avoid injury. A dietitian can help you calculate the amount of protein you should eat.

3. To heighten your performance

Eating a healthy diet translates into better performance. A meal plan that’s been carefully put together by an expert can improve your endurance and coordination.

Nutrition is more complicated than you may realize. To make the right eating choices, consult a dietitian.