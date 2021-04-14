3 reasons to have your teeth whitened by a professional

Do you want to whiten your teeth? While some over-the-counter products provide adequate results, you’ll likely be more satisfied with a professional treatment administered by a dentist. Here’s why.

1. Even results

Opting for professional treatment will ensure you get a uniformly white smile without any visible spots or patches. This is because your dentist will start by thoroughly cleaning your teeth to ensure the whitening product goes on evenly.

In addition, the trays used by your dentist to administer the gel-based treatment are customized to fit your smile. Plus, a trained professional can use UV or blue lights to enhance the effects of the whitening product.

2. Safer process

The risks for enamel damage, gum inflammation, and tooth sensitivity are higher if you opt for an over-the-counter whitening product. While it might not cost as much, you could end up paying the price for using it.

At a dental clinic, your whitening treatment will be closely supervised by a professional. In addition to confirming that you’re a good candidate for whitening, your dentist will make sure to use the right amount of gel and guarantee that the treatment is applied for the proper duration.

3. Longer lasting

Since the teeth whitening treatment you receive at a dental clinic is administered by a professional, the products are stronger and deliver longer-lasting results. Plus, you can return for touch-up treatments in the months that follow as needed. For best results, you should avoid things that are likely to stain the enamel on your teeth such as coffee, tobacco, and red wine.

It’s impossible to beat the quality of professional teeth whitening treatment. If you want a radiant smile, schedule an appointment at a local dental clinic.