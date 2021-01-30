3 reasons to say ‘I do’ to a small wedding

While it can be a challenge to narrow down the guest list for such an important event, there’s something to be said for having a small wedding. Here are three reasons to consider opting for an intimate celebration.

1. You’ll save on expenses

If you have a limited budget, reducing the number of guests allows you to book a smaller, more affordable venue and lower the cost of food, drinks, and decorations. Consequently, it may free up money for luxuries like a gourmet menu, designer shoes, or a live band.

2. You’ll likely feel less stress



It’s generally easier (or at least less daunting) to plan a small wedding. You’ll have more venue options, the seating chart will be simple, and decorating will be quicker. Plus, if you don’t like being in the spotlight, you’ll probably feel more comfortable in front of fewer people.

3. You’ll have more time for your guests

A small wedding means you’ll have fewer people to greet during the reception. Rather than circulate from table to table all evening, you’ll be able to spend quality time with loved ones and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

Indeed, a small wedding has all the makings of a romantic and memorable day.