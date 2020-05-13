3 reasons to take care of your feet

Do you take your feet for granted? All too often, foot care is neglected until something goes wrong. Here are three reasons you should take steps to keep your feet healthy.

1. To prevent pain

Painful foot conditions ranging from blisters to heel spurs can impact your self-sufficiency and quality of life. Additionally, if you try to mitigate the pain or compensate for a lack of mobility by adopting a different gait, you increase the risk of developing other injuries.

2. To assure productivity

If your job requires you to be on your feet for a large part of the day, you must be able to stand and walk comfortably. An untreated foot condition or injury can seriously impair your ability to be productive.

However, even if you work in an office you should still take care of your feet. It’s important to get up and walk around at least once an hour to prevent neck and shoulder problems caused by extended periods of sitting in front of a computer.

3. To maintain mobility

Exercise is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, foot issues may prevent you from engaging in physical activity. As a result, you could become more sedentary and consequently increase your risk of developing heart disease, cognitive problems, and diabetes.

How to protect your feet

There are several measures you can take to help prevent debilitating foot problems. To keep your feet healthy:

• Wash and thoroughly dry them every day

• Trim your toenails straight across to avoid ingrown nails

• Inspect your feet on a regular basis

• Take note of any bumps or pain and report them to a podiatrist

• Wear properly fitted supportive shoes

Finally, keep an eye on the condition of your feet if you have arthritis or diabetes. These ailments are known to cause serious foot problems. If you’re concerned about your feet, don’t hesitate to consult a podiatrist.