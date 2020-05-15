3 reasons to wallpaper your home

Once considered outdated, wallpaper has made a comeback in recent years. Here are three reasons to choose wallpaper instead of paint for your home.

1. It makes an impact. With a wide range of colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, wallpaper makes it easy to make a statement in your home. And there’s an option to suit every style, from bold, geometric patterns to pastel floral prints and more.

2. It’s long-lasting. Wallpaper that’s been properly hung can last 15 years or more. In addition, it holds up better in high-traffic areas of your home than paint, which should be reapplied at least every five years.

3. It’s easy to remove. Modern, non-woven wallpapers are designed to easily peel away from the wall in one big sheet. Unlike older types, there’s little risk of damaging the wall underneath.

If you love the look but aren’t ready to commit, many companies make temporary wallpaper that’s easy to put up and takedown.