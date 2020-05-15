Home
3 reasons to wallpaper your home
Once considered outdated, wallpaper has made a comeback in recent years. Here are three reasons to choose wallpaper instead of paint for your home.
1. It makes an impact. With a wide range of colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, wallpaper makes it easy to make a statement in your home. And there’s an option to suit every style, from bold, geometric patterns to pastel floral prints and more.
2. It’s long-lasting. Wallpaper that’s been properly hung can last 15 years or more. In addition, it holds up better in high-traffic areas of your home than paint, which should be reapplied at least every five years.
3. It’s easy to remove. Modern, non-woven wallpapers are designed to easily peel away from the wall in one big sheet. Unlike older types, there’s little risk of damaging the wall underneath.
If you love the look but aren’t ready to commit, many companies make temporary wallpaper that’s easy to put up and takedown.
5 benefits of learning another language
There are numerous psychological, cognitive, and social advantages of learning a second — or third! — the language later in life. Here are five of them.
1. It will keep your mind sharp
Studying a second language stimulates your brain, allowing it to create and sustain new neural pathways. Bilingualism can improve your memory and ability to concentrate. In addition, it can reduce your risk of dementia and delay age-related cognitive problems.
2. It will improve your self-confidence
3. It will help you to socialize
The most effective way to master a language is through conversation. Taking lessons with a tutor or participating in a language exchange will provide you with an opportunity to meet new people and broaden your vocabulary.
4. It will make travel easier
Learning a foreign language, even if it’s just the basics, can make international travel easier and more enjoyable. In fact, the ability to communicate with locals in their native language can lead to you having more meaningful interactions and memorable experiences.
5. It will enhance cultural appreciation
Learning a second language may spark your interest in another country’s history, traditions, and cuisine. It can help you absorb another culture through its art, literature, and film.
Are you looking for a more unique challenge? If so, consider studying American Sign Language instead.
What to do if your Wi-Fi stops working
If your internet connection unexpectedly cuts out, you may wonder if there’s anything you can do to fix it. Before you call your service provider’s customer support line, here are a few things to try that might resolve the issue.
• Access a different website or use another search engine such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. There might just be a glitch with the first website or search engine you tried.
• Try to connect to the Wi-Fi on a different device such as a computer, tablet, cellphone, or smart TV. If all of your devices are affected, the problem is likely with the router, modem or internet provider. If the issue is limited to one device, restart it and make sure it’s searching for the right network.
• Inspect the modem and router to ensure all the wires are securely connected. It’s possible one of the cables simply got knocked loose.
• Restart the router. Wait until the lights come back on before you try to access the internet again. If you still don’t have a connection, unplug the router’s power cord for 10 seconds and then plug it back in.
• Reset the modem. You’ll need a pencil or other narrow object to press the tiny “reset” button.
If you’re still unable to connect to the Wi-Fi, contact your internet service provider to inform them of the issue and request assistance from a technician.
Modem vs. router
A modem connects your home network to the internet. A router emits the Wi-Fi signal that gets picked up by your wireless devices. The router is usually the smaller of the two and may have an antenna. Consult your user manual if you need help identifying your hardware.
How to support tomato plants
Without support, tomato plants will collapse under their own weight. To keep yours upright, use one of these three devices.
1. Stakes. Insert a sturdy stick made of wood, bamboo or metal in the ground next to the plant. As it grows, tie the stem loosely to the stake using gardening twine.
2. Cages. Designed to surround and support plants as they grow, store-bought tomato cages are often not strong enough to keep heavy plants upright. Instead, make your own using wire fencing and strong stakes.
3. Tripods. Fashion a tripod out of three tall stakes and tie them together where they meet. As the plant grows, wrap the branches and tripod in twine to keep the plant contained and off the ground.
These devices can also be used to prop up pepper, cucumber and other types of plants that need extra support.
3 ways to give your mom a break on Mother’s Day
One of the best gifts you can give your mom for Mother’s Day is time off. Here are three ways to make her day more relaxing.
1. Take care of dinner. Whether you invite her out for a quick bite or prepare a multi-course feast, your mom will be delighted to share a meal with you — especially if she doesn’t have to cook it herself or do the dishes.
2. Detail her car. Though you can wash your mom’s car in the driveway yourself. Clean and wax the exterior and can also treat leather seats or remove stains and smells from the upholstery.
3. Do the chores. Make your mom happy this Mother’s Day by cleaning the house from top to bottom. You can even hire a professional to wash the windows. Additionally, you could drop her clothes off at the dry cleaner to be laundered or the tailor to be mended.
While you cross items off your Mom’s to-do list, make sure she’s able to relax and unwind. She’s sure to love being pampered.
4 inspiring movie moms
In recognition of Mother’s Day, here are four fictional characters who exemplify the bravery and devotion of motherhood on the big screen.
1. Molly Weasley, Harry Potter
In addition to loving and raising her seven children, Molly treats Harry Potter as one of her own. She courageously uses her wand to protect her family and stands up for what she believes in as a member of the Order of the Phoenix.
2. Helen Parr, The Incredibles
3. Sarah Connor, The Terminator
She selflessly does everything she can to protect her son, John. This includes teaching him the weapon skills he’ll need to lead a resistance against the machines intent on taking over the world.
4. Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump
The embodiment of maternal love, Mrs. Gump is willing to do anything to ensure her son gets a normal education despite his differences. She remains her son’s greatest admirer and supporter as he grows up, travels the world and accomplishes great things.
This Mother’s Day, consider spending some quality time with your mom watching a movie that features an inspiring mother. To score bonus points, be sure to also bring her popcorn, candy and her preferred fizzy beverages.
The best career by personality type
If you’re trying to determine what type of career would most suit you, here are some suggestions based on five key personality traits.
For the assertive
For the methodical
If you’re highly organized and meeting deadlines is your forte, you might be interested in a career as an administrative or legal assistant, dental assistant, chef, truck driver or landscaper. Being organized and capable of meeting deadlines is essential in many professions.
For the compassionate
If you’re passionate about caring for others and meeting new people, you may want to consider a career as a caregiver, nurse’s assistant or orderly. From home care to hospital work, there are many fulfilling positions available.
For the tactile
If you love working with your hands, consider jobs in the industrial and agricultural sectors. From machinery operators to mechanics and farmhands, there’s a variety of positions available to satisfy hands-on types.
For the innovative
If you like to create and innovate, then a career as a programmer, web designer, engineer or researcher could be right for you. As technology becomes more central and the challenges posed by global warming become more pressing, we need more innovators on the front lines.
Whatever kind of person you are, there’s a career path that’s right for you. To delve further into the subject of career options based on personality traits, visit mynextmove.org/explore/ip.
