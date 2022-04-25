3 reasons you may need to have a tooth pulled

In most cases, if you have a problem with one of your teeth, your dentist can repair it. However, sometimes an extraction may be necessary to remedy the situation. Here are three reasons you may need to have a tooth removed.

1. Untreated cavity

If left untreated, cavities can break down and destroy the structure of your teeth. This can make it difficult to repair them, and if left untreated, the cavities may present a health risk. Therefore, extraction is sometimes the only solution.

2. Severe infection

Over time, a severe infection can destroy a tooth and break down the surrounding bone and tissue. If the bone is severely damaged, the tooth may fall out. Damage caused by a disease like periodontitis is irreversible because the affected structures cannot regrow. Once the disease is in its advanced stages, the only solution may be to have your tooth removed.

3. Lack of space

Your mouth may not be able to accommodate your growing teeth. For example, this often happens with wisdom teeth, the molars at the very back of your mouth. If your wisdom teeth don’t have enough room, they can grow in sideways and cause damage, inflammation, and infection.

There are several other reasons why you may need to have a tooth pulled. Speak with your dentist to learn more.