3 recruitment mistakes to avoid

If you have a position to fill at your company, implementing the right hiring strategy is key. Here are three mistakes to avoid during recruitment that could cost you considerable time and money.

1. Fast-tracking the process

Even if a position needs to be filled right away, you shouldn’t rush through recruitment. After all, if you hire the wrong person, you’ll have to start over. Plus, you’ll have wasted time training someone who wasn’t suited for the job. It’s far more efficient to schedule interviews with promising candidates and then properly assess their skills so you can make an informed decision.

2. Ignoring in-house talent



It’s possible that one of your current employees has the right qualifications for the open position. Plus, since they’re already familiar with the company culture, they’re likely to adapt to their new role quickly. If an employee shows potential, consider giving them the position.

3. Relying solely on interviews and CVs

A candidate might make a good impression during the interview but still be the wrong person for the job. Make sure to contact their references for more information about their ability to work under pressure or as part of a team. Similarly, it’s easy to embellish a CV, which is why an aptitude test is a more reliable way to assess someone’s qualifications.

In addition to saving you time and money, avoiding these mistakes will help you find the right candidate for the job.