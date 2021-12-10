Home
3 resources to help you restore an old house
If you own a heritage home, you might be interested in restoring it. Here are three resources that can help you with your renovation project and ensure you respect the building’s history.
1. Craftspeople
When it comes to old houses, there are a number of repair and maintenance tasks that require specific tools and training. Look for individuals and companies that specialize in traditional trades, as they’ll have the know-how to assist you with your restoration. Reach out to local guilds to find talented craftspeople in your area.
2. Technical guides
Restoring a historic building is a major undertaking. Fortunately, there are guidebooks available that outline the steps involved and provide recommendations based on the style of your home. They might also give you a better idea about which types of professionals can help with your project.
3. Building inspectors
To ensure your restoration project is up to code and respects local regulations, you’ll need to hire an inspector. The American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) is a great resource to help you find building inspectors that specialize in historic houses.
Finally, be sure to contact your municipality before you get started to find out if you need special permits to restore your heritage home.
Home
Only 2 weeks before Christmas!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.
• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.
• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.
• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.
• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.
• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.
Home
Holiday 2021 video game guide: Which gaming console is right for you?
Expect video game consoles to be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year. Unfortunately, picking the right console for your family can be difficult.
First up is the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console in the United States since 2018. The Switch can switch between a traditional at-home console played in front of the TV and on-the-go portable gaming. It’s great for frequent travelers and families who share a TV.
Nintendo produces many family-friendly hits, such as Mario Kart, that offer scaling difficulty levels. Families can scale down the difficulty, making games easy for small children to enjoy, while adults will find higher difficulty levels challenging. Since launching in March 2017, Nintendo has sold more than 89 million consoles.
The Sony Playstation 5, launched November 2020, might be the hottest game console this Christmas season and likely into 2022 as well. Sony is known for its “exclusive” video games, such as God of War and The Last of Us, which can only be played on Playstation consoles.
Playstation exclusives are also generally well-regarded for their stories and tough, but fun gameplay. For many hardcore gamers, the Playstation 5 is thus the top choice. Over 11 million Playstation 5s have sold so far, with sales totals hampered by supply shortages.
Meanwhile, Microsoft aims to turn the Xbox into a multipurpose home entertainment system with a friendly UI and plenty of apps, like Netflix. Budget-conscious gamers can subscribe to Microsoft’s Gamepass. For a low monthly subscription fee, gamers can download and play over 100 video games, including many blockbuster hits, like Forza Horizon 4.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has stirred up confusion with its newest consoles. The Xbox Series S costs just $300, but despite being a current-generation console, some argue that it’s underpowered. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X offers great performance but costs $500. Despite the high price tag, this latter model might be a better choice for many gamers.
Home
Only 3 weeks before Christmas!
Are you starting to feel the magic of the season? Or perhaps you’re feeling a bit of holiday stress? In either case, staying on top of your to-do list will ensure the weeks ahead unfold smoothly.
• Confirm your guest list and make sure you have enough chairs and tableware.
• Stock up on alcohol for your holiday party as well as drinks for the kids.
• Choose outfits for the family to wear to upcoming events.
• Buy the last of your gifts as well as wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, and name tags.
• Hang stockings on the mantel and put up the rest of your indoor decorations.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, put on some holiday tunes while you flip through old holiday photos or set up a miniature Christmas village.
Home
3 tips for hiring an interior designer
If you want to redecorate one or more rooms in your home, an interior designer can help you create a beautiful and functional space. Here’s how to choose the right person for the job.
1. Do your research
Referrals from friends and relatives can kickstart your search, but make sure you look for someone who specializes in your preferred design style and has the right credentials. Online directories offered by professional associations can be a great resource.
2. Ask lots of questions
In addition to consulting the person’s portfolio, discuss the specifics of your project with each candidate to find out if it aligns with their expertise. Over the phone or by email, inquire about their pricing, how they work and what services they offer.
3. Schedule a meeting
Once you’ve narrowed down your list of candidates to two or three people, ask to set up a meeting so you can get to know their personalities. Among other things, you should look for someone who listens to your needs and asks about your lifestyle.
Whether you need help choosing new furniture or adding the final touches after a major renovation, taking the time to find an interior designer who understands your style is a must.
Home
5 tips for raising children in a bilingual environment
Contrary to what some people may believe, raising your children in a bilingual environment won’t create confusion or lead to delays in speech development. In fact, doing so can increase mental flexibility and heighten creativity. Here are some tips for raising children in a bilingual environment.
1. Children up to the age of seven learn languages more easily and can develop strategies to simplify their understanding of grammar. Start young, recognizing that it’s never too late to learn a new language.
2. Surround them with bilingual friends and family who can encourage them to have conversations in their second language.
3. Reading aloud to your children helps with language development. Make sure to read to them in both languages.
4. Use technology to your advantage. Look for television stations and age-appropriate podcasts in both languages. In addition, many smartphone apps can help your child practice their language skills.
5. Consider enrolling your children in a bilingual school. In particular, immersion programs help promote proficiency in both languages.
Keep in mind that learning a new language is difficult, and mixing up words is a normal part of vocabulary development. Be patient, and in the end, your children will be fluent in both tongues.
Home
Only 4 weeks before Christmas!
Santa Claus is coming to town in about a month, and there’s still lots to do. Follow this guide to keep you on track during this busy time of year.
• Help your kids write and mail their letters to Santa Claus.
• Gather up toys, clothes, and canned goods to donate to those in need.
• Buy as many of your gifts as possible to avoid crowded stores in the coming weeks.
• Start cooking dishes for your holiday party that can be frozen.
• Set up your Christmas lights and any other outdoor decorations before it gets colder.
• Write and send out your holiday cards.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, consider curling up on the couch to watch Christmas movies with your family.
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 0
50/28°F
57/32°F