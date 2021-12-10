3 resources to help you restore an old house

If you own a heritage home, you might be interested in restoring it. Here are three resources that can help you with your renovation project and ensure you respect the building’s history.

1. Craftspeople

When it comes to old houses, there are a number of repair and maintenance tasks that require specific tools and training. Look for individuals and companies that specialize in traditional trades, as they’ll have the know-how to assist you with your restoration. Reach out to local guilds to find talented craftspeople in your area.

2. Technical guides

Restoring a historic building is a major undertaking. Fortunately, there are guidebooks available that outline the steps involved and provide recommendations based on the style of your home. They might also give you a better idea about which types of professionals can help with your project.

3. Building inspectors

To ensure your restoration project is up to code and respects local regulations, you’ll need to hire an inspector. The American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) is a great resource to help you find building inspectors that specialize in historic houses.

Finally, be sure to contact your municipality before you get started to find out if you need special permits to restore your heritage home.