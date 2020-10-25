3 signs it’s time to turn your side hustle into your main gig

Are you thinking about making your side hustle your full-time job? Trading regular work for the thrill of pursuing your passion can be rewarding, but it’s definitely a step that requires careful deliberation. Are you ready to make the leap? Here are three signs that suggest you are.

1. Demand is skyrocketing

If you have more clients than you can handle and you’re sending some of them to the competition, it’s likely a good time to focus exclusively on your business. Just make sure the uptick in demand isn’t temporary. Consider talking with your customers to get an idea of whether their needs are short- or long-term.

2. Your revenue is increasing



If your profits have been steadily climbing for a few years, it may be time to make your side hustle your full-time gig. However, it’s important to build up substantial savings first, just in case things don’t go as planned.

3. You’ve been at it for a while

If you’ve worked your side gig for a number of years, you likely have a pretty good idea of whether it suits your personality and lifestyle. Being well acquainted with the ins and outs of your side hustle first will ensure you can cope with the demands of the business.

Not everyone has the discipline and skill set required to be an entrepreneur. Think carefully before you make a decision.