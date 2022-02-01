3 signs you may need a mobility aid

As you get older, slips and falls can lead to serious injuries. A mobility aid, however, can be used to help you keep your balance. Here are three signs that may indicate you’d benefit from using an assistive device.

1. You often lose your balance

If you find that you frequently hold onto walls and furniture to keep your balance or are in constant fear of falling, it may be time to invest in a mobility aid.

2. You feel more tired than usual

It’s normal to feel weary after walking and standing for long periods of time. However, if you quickly get wiped out by these activities, it may be time to think about investing in a wheelchair or scooter.

3. You have frequent falls

Trips and falls can happen to anyone, but if falling becomes a frequent occurrence, it may be time to consider using an assistive device such as a cane or walker.

Investing in a mobility aid can greatly increase your independence, safety, and overall well-being. Talk to your doctor or physical therapist to find out what type of device would work best for you.