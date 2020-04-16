3 signs you need a career change

Are you wondering if you should pursue a new career? If so, here are three signs you should give the idea serious consideration.

1. You’re always exhausted. If you’re perpetually tired and most of your free time is spent trying to recover your spent energy, you may be headed for a burnout. This may be your body’s way of telling you it’s time to make a change.

2. You’ve lost your drive. Are you apathetic about your job, even the aspects you used to enjoy? If you’re no longer motivated to do the work, you may be happier doing something completely different.

3. Your talents are being wasted. Do you feel like your talent and potential are being wasted in your current career? If so, there’s likely a job out there that’s a better fit and that will allow you to thrive.

If you’re ready to pursue a new career, take the time to think about what you’d like to do. Keep in mind that you may be required to go back to school and that landing a position in your new field will likely require that you to start with an entry level position. However, you should think of these minor setbacks as the first steps in pursuing a career that’s better suited to your lifestyle and needs.