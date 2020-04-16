Home
3 signs you need a career change
Are you wondering if you should pursue a new career? If so, here are three signs you should give the idea serious consideration.
1. You’re always exhausted. If you’re perpetually tired and most of your free time is spent trying to recover your spent energy, you may be headed for a burnout. This may be your body’s way of telling you it’s time to make a change.
2. You’ve lost your drive. Are you apathetic about your job, even the aspects you used to enjoy? If you’re no longer motivated to do the work, you may be happier doing something completely different.
3. Your talents are being wasted. Do you feel like your talent and potential are being wasted in your current career? If so, there’s likely a job out there that’s a better fit and that will allow you to thrive.
If you’re ready to pursue a new career, take the time to think about what you’d like to do. Keep in mind that you may be required to go back to school and that landing a position in your new field will likely require that you to start with an entry level position. However, you should think of these minor setbacks as the first steps in pursuing a career that’s better suited to your lifestyle and needs.
4 easy habits to adopt for a greener planet
According to a 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), we have about 12 years to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions before it’s too late to prevent a potentially catastrophic rise in global temperature. As a private citizen, you can help by adopting these four habits.
1. Reduce meat consumption
Meat production is highly inefficient, especially when it comes to red meat. Limiting your meat consumption is a good way to reduce your carbon footprint and to make your diet a bit healthier. Start by eating at least one meat-free meal a day.
2. Reduce carbon emissions
Consider walking to work, biking or taking the bus. If driving is the only practical way you can get to work, you may be able to telecommute a few times a week. Try to get out of the habit of driving everywhere and when you do get behind the wheel, don’t idle your car.
3. Reduce waste
Identify the disposable things you use and try to replace them with their reusable equivalents. Buy a stainless steel or glass portable cup, replace saran wrap with wash¬able beeswax wrap and start collecting reusable grocery bags. You can also swap disposable razors and straws for their reusable counterparts.
4. Reduce power usage
Another easy habit to adopt is to simply turn off and unplug electronics that aren’t in use. Even when they’re turned off, things like phone chargers, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles still draw power. Also, be careful to turn off the lights when you leave a room.
By starting small, you can make a big difference.
3 reasons to collect rainwater
Rainwater can be used for many things, from watering your garden to washing your clothes and flushing your toilets. Here are three benefits of collecting it.
1. It’s free. Once your collection system is in place, you’ll pay nothing for the water you gather.
2. It reduces runoff. During heavy rainstorms, the water that goes into your cisterns or barrels won’t go into the ground, thereby reducing the risk of flooding and land erosion.
3. It can be used at any time. Many areas restrict the amount of municipal water you can use during draughts and particularly dry times of the year. However, you can use your collected rainwater whenever you want.
If you’d like to start collecting rainwater, there are many ways to do so. You can simply use barrels placed under a spout or employ more sophisticated techniques involving underground pipes and purification systems.
What are plant hardiness zones and why are they important?
Before you begin gardening, it’s a good idea to find out which hardiness zone you live in. These zones are based on historical weather data. This information can provide insight into which types of vegetation will thrive in your area’s climate and which ones won’t. It’s particularly important to consider hardiness zones when planting perennials in regions where temperatures can fluctuate greatly.
While knowing your zone helps you choose plants that have a strong chance of survival, there are other factors to consider. Unseasonable weather is becoming more and more common and extreme high and low temperatures can potentially harm your plants.
Always keep an eye on the weather. In times of intense sun provide plants that can burn with coverage, and if it’s going to be unseasonably cold, you should protect them from freezing.
This season’s hottest interior design trends
Are you thinking about redecorating? Then take inspiration from this season’s hottest design trends. Here’s what to look out for this spring.
Cool colors
Coastal hues will rule this season. Breezy blues, muted greens and pale pinks go perfectly with bold saffron accents. If you prefer neutral hues, opt for cool-toned grays over the warmer beige or greige tones that have been popular in recent years.
Wood accents
Natural wood is everywhere, from furniture to accessories. This season, the look is natural, not painted. Structural elements like exposed beams are also big. Opt for darker woods like walnut or teak over pale pine or maple.
Botanical prints
While florals are ubiquitous most spring seasons, this year, leafy, tropical prints dominate. Wallpapered accent walls look fresh with a cheery palm motif and traditional sofa shapes are given a modern update with feathery fern upholstery. If you’re not ready for new furniture or wallpaper, consider framing some vintage botanical prints.
This season’s most popular colors and patterns may be trendy but they’re also timeless. When you incorporate them into your home decor, you can be sure they’ll look great for years to come.
4 eco-friendly fibers
The textile industry relies heavily on ecologically suspect materials. Petroleum-based synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and spandex reinforce our dependency on fossil fuels. What’s more, non-organic cotton is grown using large quantities of pesticides and herbicides. These respectively account for 60 percent and 30 percent of the fibers used worldwide. Here are four greener alternatives.
1. Eucalyptus. Able to absorb moisture and inhibit bacterial growth, eucalyptus is a fantastic alternative to other types of textiles. It grows in arid soil (even that which can’t be used for much of anything else), it requires very little water and the fabric production process is environmentally friendly. However, it’s unlikely to grow in North America.
2. Bamboo. This is the fastest-growing plant on the planet, and it doesn’t need any chemical pesticides or fertilizers to thrive. It also requires a lot less water than cotton. However, it’s hard to grow in some climates and the most bamboo fabric has to be imported from China.
3. Linen. An already popular textile, linen is made from flax stems, meaning that flax production could serve the dual purpose of providing food and fabric. Linen is much stronger and more durable than cotton and flax and can be cultivated in a wide range of climates, making it a very promising source of textiles.
4. Hemp. Hypoallergenic and stronger than cotton, hemp grows quickly in almost any climate, is resistant to bugs and diseases and matures in a mere 11 weeks. It also works perfectly as part of a crop rotation system with corn and soybean, which are heavily cultivated all over North America. On the flip side, it does need to be mixed with cotton to provide a soft fabric.
While further work needs to be done, there are a number of alternatives to petroleum-based textiles and non-organic cotton that are available. Look for them in specialty stores and in the aisles of more traditional boutiques.
How to write a letter of resignation
If you decide to leave your job, it’s customary to inform your employer with a written letter of resignation. Here’s what to include in it.
• A statement of resignation. Include your name, the company’s name, your position within the enterprise and your intention of leaving your job. If you wish, you can include the reason you’re leaving but it’s not necessary.
• Your intended last day of work. It’s customary to announce your resignation two weeks before you intend to leave the company. Putting your last day in writing can help avoid confusion.
• A thank you. Briefly outline the positive aspects of working for the company and thank them for everything you’ve gained from the experience.
• An offer to help with the transition. If it’s appropriate, you can offer to help with recruiting and training your replacement.
Once the letter’s written, sign it and give it to your boss in person. Remain respectful and polite during this encounter. Staying in your former employer’s good graces is important because you may need them as a reference in the future.
