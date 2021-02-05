3 signs you’re ready to buy a home

Do you want to buy your own house? If so, here are three indications it’s time to take the leap and begin shopping for a home.

1. You can afford the down payment

If you have enough money saved to make a 10 percent down payment, you’re in good shape. However, 20 percent is even better as you’ll avoid having to pay for mortgage insurance.

There are some home loans that require as little as three percent, but you should only consider these offers as a last resort since you’ll pay thousands of dollars more in interest charges in the long run.

2. You have a steady, long-term job

If you have a secure job, you’re more likely to get approved for a mortgage with favorable terms. You’re also better off postponing any potential career changes until after you’ve bought your home.

3. You can get a decent mortgage

Mortgage conditions depend on a variety of factors, including your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, job history, and the current housing market. If you’re able to get a mortgage with a low-interest rate, then you’re in a better position to buy a home.

Lastly, to find a home that meets your needs at a price you can afford, you should enlist the help of an experienced realtor. If you’re ready to buy your own house, make sure to hire an agent in your area.