3 small-scale farming ideas

Small-scale farming is a great opportunity to add a source of income to your operation. Here are three types of ventures you may want to consider.

1. Beekeeping

Beekeeping has become increasingly popular as the demand for raw honey, beeswax, and royal jelly has multiplied. Just one or two hives in your backyard can produce several pounds of surplus honey to share with family and friends or to sell at farmer’s markets.

2. Microgreens

Microgreens require very little effort to grow and can rake in up to $50 per pound. They can be grown indoors or outdoors on a covered porch or in a shade house. Unlike traditional vegetable crops that take two to four months to grow, microgreens are ready to sell in just 10 to 14 days.

3. Mushrooms

Oyster and shiitake mushrooms are proven sellers that are frequently in high demand. Although traditionally grown on logs outdoors, they can be grown in a small barn or greenhouse, or even in a basement or spare room. They don’t usually take very long to mature and can be grown and harvested in about six weeks.

Whether you’re interested in starting a small-scale farming venture as a hobby or to boost your income, these three options are a great starting point.