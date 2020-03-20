Home
3 springtime home improvement projects
Are you thinking about updating your home this spring? If so, these three projects are perfectly suited to the season.
1. Upgrade the landscaping. Spring is the perfect time to upgrade flower beds and walkways or even install a pool or hot tub. Your garden will have time to grow in and you’ll be able to enjoy your new outdoor space all summer long.
2. Rebuild or refinish the deck. If your deck has seen better days, this is the ideal time to repair or rebuild it. Consider expanding it to create zones for eating, cooking and relaxing.
3. Replace the siding. If your siding took a beating over the winter, now’s the right time to replace it. Choose a quality product and consider using a more modern color. Cool tones like gray, blue and green have been popular in recent years.
Spring is the best time of year tackle most outdoor projects. Just be sure to get to them before the hotter weather arrives.
Home
Unless you are moving in with penguins, it is time to think about termites
There’s only one place on earth that no one ever has to worry about termites: Antarctica.
Termites don’t like the frozen frontiers, and really they don’t like cold at all, but they manage to make do anyway.
In North America, every single state and province can have termites, though the risk is lower the farther north you go and greater in the south. Of the three major types of North American termites, only one, the subterranean termite, has not been found in Alaska.
Wherever there is wood, there can be termites. That includes homes with brick foundations, manufactured homes, and even the woodpile outside.
Inside the home, the pest can hide its evil work until the damage is severe.
Three common types of termites leave different clues:
Drywood termites prefer warm and moist tropical areas. They leave piles of powder or pellets where they burrow. They can also cause wood to take on a bubbled appearance by tunneling close to the surface. From Florida to California, along all coastal areas, drywood termites can structurally weaken a home. You might notice swarms of winged insects in wooded areas. After these adult termites have mated, they shed their wings. You might notice discarded wings near windows or caught in spider webs.
Subterranean termites are the most destructive termite. Homeowners might notice swarms in spring when groups of termites go off to start new colonies. Once established, they live underground in enormous colonies, building mud tubes, tunnels they use to reach food sources like your joists. They can literally collapse a home entirely, according to PestWorld.org. In 2018, the National Pest Management Association built a tiny model home, exactly to specifications of a real home. Then it put a colony of subterranean termites in the group around the model home. In 50 days, the house was collapsed. In the U.S., termites cause $5 billion in damage every year.
Dampwood termites need very specialized warm, moist environments, according to the University of Florida. They are found in Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. These pets especially need sources of water and are attracted to wood exposed to rainfall or even sprinkler irrigation — qualities also desired by the subterranean termite. These termites can even infest living trees.
What you can do to protect against termites
Termite damage is not always covered under homeowner’s insurance so it’s essential to get periodic inspections and treatment.
In addition, here are some key ways to prevent infestations of all termite types, according to Spears Environmental, Inc.:
– Keep home foundations dry: Don’t regularly spray water on foundations. Slope gutters so that they drain away from the house.
– Be careful with mulch. Don’t mulch around foundations. Keep wood mulch as far away as possible from the house.
– Remove scrap wood and wooden debris. Quickly dispose of fallen branches.
– Avoid landscape timbers or railroad ties as edging around your house. Metal, plastic or brick edging is best for plantings.
– Build decks and stairs on concrete pads. Regularly treat around posts and pads.
– Cut clinging vines so they do not grow on the wall of the house. Termites love these.
– Keep crawl spaces as dry as possible and sealed, if feasible.
Home
Folk songs left behind as culture moves on
Chances are kids will never learn — or even hear — American folk songs unless parents teach them.
Folks songs often detail the origins of the American experience:
“I’ve been working on the railroad”
“Oh My Darling Clementine”
“Oh Susanna”
“Michael, Row the Boat Ashore”
“This Land Is Your Land”
“John Henry”
Although these songs are widely available on recordings, schools, with declining musical offerings, don’t use many any more.
In 2003, University of Florida doctoral student Marilyn Ward discovered in her thesis work that American folk songs were already gone from school curriculum and precious few teachers wanted them back.
When Ward surveyed music teachers about the songs, she encountered frequent objections.
Among the objections:
* Multicultural curriculums don’t include American culture.
* Low socio-economic schools need to teach pop songs.
* Folk songs might have racist backgrounds.
* Some songs have a Christian basis.
Although the songs like “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” notably did have verses tied to racist minstrel shows, these verses were typically not taught in public schools.
Other songs, like “Wade in the Water,” were Christian gospel songs with a secret message: How slaves could escape dog tracking.
Christmas carols typically are not taught in school curriculum because of modern constitutional issues. Churches might keep these alive and, in fact, churches have produced many musicians and singers popular in today’s music scene. Still, church attendance is declining, according to recent research from Pew.
Musical instruction itself is often lagging in public education as support for all arts decreases. In 2015, the US Department of Education found that 40 percent of high schools don’t require any coursework in the arts for graduation. In 2010, more than 8,000 public schools were without any music programs. About 1.3 million elementary school students didn’t have access to learning music.
Home
4 career training programs for nature lovers
Are you a nature lover who’s looking for a career that will allow you to work closely with plants? Here’s an overview of some training programs to consider.
Arboriculture
Learn how to plant, transplant, maintain, fertilize and prune trees as well as how to treat them if they’re damaged. You’ll also learn how to cut them down and safely remove branches near power lines.
Careers: arborist, pruner.
Floral design
Discover how to create floral arrangements for commercial venues and special events such as weddings, birthdays and funerals. You’ll also learn how to maintain a variety of plants, both in stores and in public buildings.
Careers: florist, assistant florist.
Horticulture
Learn how to grow and care for plants and design landscapes. You may also work with agricultural producers, helping them grow fruits and vegetables.
Careers: horticulturist, garden supply sales consultant, landscaper and grounds maintenance worker.
Agriculture
Find out, among other things, how to operate farm machinery, prepare soil, maintain buildings and harvest, store, inspect and manage field crops like soybeans and wheat.
Careers: agricultural aid, feedlot aid, stable aid.
There’s a wide variety of inspiring careers for nature lovers, so find a program near you today.
Home
Spring maintenance: 5 key things to inspect outside your home
When spring arrives, it’s important to inspect the exterior of your home to make sure it hasn’t been damaged over the winter. Here are five key things you should check.
1. The roof. A visual inspection from the ground or a window will indicate if immediate repairs are needed. In particular, look out for curled, wavy or missing shingles. Also, check the ceilings inside your house for signs of water infiltration.
2. Gutters and spouts. Make sure they’re still firmly attached to the house and that nothing is blocking water from flowing through them. Remove any debris that’s accumulated over the winter.
3. Foundation. Examine the concrete for cracks or signs of water damage. Even the smallest fissure can cause big problems for your home. If you see any signs of degradation, schedule a repair as soon as possible.
4. Balcony or patio. Clean your deck thoroughly and secure any loose boards. Wood patios should be stained every one to three years. If it needs to be done this spring, sand the surface and apply your chosen stain.
5. Windows and doors. Check the caulking around each window and door, and replace it if necessary. Inspect wooden frames to make sure they don’t show signs of water infiltration or rot.
If you notice any major damage during your inspection, be sure to make the needed repairs.
Home
How to train your bird to talk
Would you like to teach your parrot, parakeet or other bird to talk? Here are some tips that may help.
• Start early. It’s best to train your bird when it’s young. You can teach an older bird to repeat what you say, but it’ll take more time and patience.
• Repeat the words often. It’s best to start with simple words and phrases like “hello,” “bye-bye” and the bird’s name.
• Speak excitedly. Saying the words in an excited or sing-song tone is more likely to grab your bird’s attention.
• Be consistent. The more you repeat a word or phrase, the more likely your bird is to learn it. This goes for words you don’t want it to learn too, so try to avoid saying things you don’t want repeated.
• Use rewards. Each time your bird successfully repeats a new word, be sure to praise it and offer it a treat. This will encourage it to continue to learn.
Above all, be patient. It may take years for your bird to learn to say a few words, and some never do, even breeds who are known to be talkers.
Not all birds can be trained to speak, but some species are more likely to pick up the habit than others, including:
• African grey parrots
• Parakeets
• Amazon parrots
• Eclectus parrots
• Quaker parrots
• Mynah birds
Home
Spring cleaning: are you forgetting to tidy these parts of your home?
To guarantee that this year’s spring cleaning is a success, target these often-neglected areas of your home.
• Refrigerator. Remove everything from the fridge and throw out anything that’s past its expiration date. Take out shelves and drawers, scrub them using warm, soapy water and then replace them. Don’t use bleach or other strong cleaning products that shouldn’t come into contact with food.
• Bedding. Wash your duvets, comforters and pillows in the washing machine using the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice to be sure all the soap is removed. If your machine isn’t big enough to fit a comforter or duvet, or you want to do it all at once, head to a local laundromat.
• Blinds. Dust vinyl, aluminum or wood blinds with a vacuum or a microfiber duster on both sides. If there’s a buildup of dirt, wash with a sponge and a solution of water and vinegar. Fabric shades can be vacuumed or brought to the dry cleaner.
• Walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs caught in the corners using a vacuum and wash the ceiling with an extendable sponge mop and slightly soapy water. Continue by cleaning the walls in the same way and giving the baseboards a good scrub.
Once you’re done, make it a point to re-clean these areas every few months. This will ensure your home is tidier throughout the year and minimize the amount of work to be done next spring.
King Cartoons
Wind: 9mph SSW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 2
53/32°F
52/37°F