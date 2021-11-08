3 stress-relieving activities

As you age, the stresses of everyday life can become difficult to manage. For example, planning a move, waiting for medical test results, worrying about the health of a loved one, and watching the news can all cause you to worry. To help you cope with the strain, here are some stress-relieving activities you may want to try.

1. Being outdoors

A great way to boost your spirits and get a bit of exercise is to garden. You could try planting herbs on your balcony or vegetables in your backyard. In addition, walking, biking and photography are all relaxing hobbies you can do outdoors.

2. Making art

Creating works of art can be both comforting and rewarding. Needlework, such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidery, will keep your hands and mind busy. Alternatively, you may want to draw, color, paint, or do crafts. These activities can be done alone or with someone else.

3. Practicing meditation

Meditating is a great way to relax and clear your mind. You may want to try a simple breathing exercise or guided meditation. Alternatively, you could listen to melodies accompanied by nature sounds such as running water and singing birds. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself in a beautiful oasis.

Though stress-relieving activities can be beneficial, if you’re dealing with crippling anxiety, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional.