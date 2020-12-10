3 things to consider before adopting a pet from a shelter

In shelters across the country, thousands of abandoned animals are waiting to find their forever home. If you’re considering adopting a cat, dog, or other pet from your local shelter, here are three things to keep in mind.

1. Pets are given up for many reasons

It’s a common misconception that pets end up in shelters only if they’re poorly trained, sick, or aggressive. Most of the animals at your local shelter are in fact friendly and in good health. Oftentimes, pets are abandoned because their owners are moving or no longer have the time, resources, or inclination to take care of them.

2. Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment



Depending on the type of animal you want, your new pet could live for upward of 10 years and require a lot of attention. Since the well-being of each animal is their top priority, the staff at your local shelter will make sure you’ve carefully reflected on your decision to adopt and that you have the resources to properly care for a pet.

3. There are various costs to factor in

Although it’s usually cheaper to adopt an animal from a shelter than to buy one from a pet store, they’re certainly not free. Adoption fees can include the cost of sterilization, deworming treatment, vaccines, microchipping, and temporary health insurance. You also need to factor in regular expenses such as food, toys, grooming, and veterinary appointments.

If you can handle the responsibility of owning a pet and want to help an abandoned animal find their forever home, schedule a visit at an animal shelter in your area.

Compassionate adoption

Some animals are less likely to be adopted, particularly if they’re old or have special needs. Adoption fees tend to be lower for these pets, but they typically require extra care.