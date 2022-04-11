3 things to consider when negotiating your working conditions

In a job interview, discussing salary and benefits can be uncomfortable. However, if you’re looking for a position that fulfills your needs, you must be prepared to broach the topic. Here are three things to keep in mind when you do.

1. Industry standards

First and foremost, you must have realistic expectations. Do some research and talk to other professionals in your industry to determine the average salary and benefits for your level of experience and the position you hope to fill. This will help you avoid making unreasonable demands or accepting an offer that’s not in line with current standards.

2. Benefits and perks

If the employer can’t offer you the salary you want, you can negotiate for other benefits. After all, the amount you’re paid is just one factor in cultivating a good quality of life. For example, you could negotiate to have flexible hours, work from home or use a company cellphone.

3. Your worth

Rather than looking at what you can gain, put yourself in the employer’s shoes and think about what you can offer the organization. Knowing what you bring to the table can help show the emplo¬yer you care about the success of their business. This could make them more willing to meet your expectations.

Most importantly, be confident and don’t undersell yourself.