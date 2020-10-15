3 things to do before listing

If you’ve recently decided to sell your home, here are three things you should do before putting it on the market.

1. Clean up

Start by removing clutter from your home. Give away things you don’t need and find out if there are recycling companies nearby that can take bulky items.

Then, clean the house from top to bottom. Areas to pay special attention to include the kitchen, bathrooms, and places that tend to show dirt, such as the windows and both very light and dark surfaces.

Finally, organize your closets and cabinets, as potential buyers will want to know how much storage space is available.

2. Make repairs

Taking care of small, inexpensive repairs will help you make the right impression. This includes replacing burnt out light bulbs, fixing leaky faucets, and repainting dingy or outdated rooms neutral colors. Refreshing your windows is also a good idea, particularly replacing cracked glass, reapplying grout and caulking, and mending damaged screens. Making these repairs will help you emphasize your home’s best features.

3. Increase curb appeal

Freshen up your landscaping by trimming bushes, repairing cracks in concrete features, and spreading new mulch or gravel. Repaint as needed, fix broken gutters and remove stains from the driveway. However, you should avoid installing elaborate new features. Prospective buyers want to see the potential of the property, and injecting too much of your own taste could make the house less inviting.

Keep in mind that virtual visits are increasingly popular, so you’ll want to make sure your home looks as great on video as it does in real life.