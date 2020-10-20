3 things you need to pour a concrete slab

Concrete is a durable and affordable material that can be used to build a patio or walkway on your property. Here’s what you need to successfully pour a concrete slab.

1. A stable base

Excavate a hole that’s the right dimensions for your project, then add a layer of compacted gravel that’s at least four inches deep. This facilitates soil drainage and will help prevent the slab from shifting and cracking when the ground freezes and thaws.

2. A strong form



A form is a framework that holds the liquid concrete in place to ensure it hardens in the desired shape. For best results, use straight wood planks to build the form and firmly brace the sides. You should also reinforce the concrete with rebar to strengthen the slab and prevent cracking.

3. A steady hand

When you pour the concrete, make sure it seeps into every crevice. Once the form is filled, you’ll need to remove air bubbles and smooth out the surface of the slab with a bull float and trowel. Allow the concrete to harden overnight before you carefully remove the form.

Keep in mind that pouring concrete can be a challenge, particularly for large-scale projects like a garage floor. To ensure the job is done correctly, leave it to the professionals.