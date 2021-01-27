3 tips for a memorable first dance

Your first dance as a married couple can be as exciting (and as nerve-racking) as walking down the aisle. Here are a few tips to ensure it’s a moment you’ll look back on fondly for years to come.

1. Choose a well-known song, or ask your DJ to create a mashup of genres, so you can transition from a graceful waltz into an energetic salsa or swing dance routine.

2. Hire a professional to choreograph the dance, and be sure to rehearse it (in the shoes you’ll wear at the wedding) until you feel comfortable with every step.

3. If neither of you is particularly good dancers, opt for a slow romantic song and go all out on light or smoke effects to make your simple moves look more dynamic.

Above all else, don’t worry too much about putting on a show for your guests. It’s your day, after all, so make your first dance a moment you’ll enjoy.