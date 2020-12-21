3 tips for at-home workers

Working from home has its perks but for some people, it can be more challenging remaining on task. Here are some tips for being efficient, productive, and motivated if you work from home.

1. Have a fixed schedule

To stay focused when working from home, many people benefit from having a fixed schedule that reflects the average nine-to-five workday, complete with the standard coffee and lunch break. Having a set schedule also means truly logging off when the workday ends. Let your colleagues know when you’ll be reachable.

2. Invest in your office



Working from home is much more pleasant and productive when you have a good work setup. Get the furniture and equipment you need to work in comfort. An ergonomic chair and desk are essential, as is good lighting. In addition, now may be the time to invest in that second monitor, those noise-canceling headphones, or that fancy espresso machine.

3. Stay in touch with colleagues

For many people, the lack of face-to-face interaction with co-workers and clients is one of the main challenges of working from home. Find ways to stay in touch with your colleagues, whether it’s through videoconferencing, telephone calls, online messaging, or the occasional in-person meeting.

The most important thing is to figure out what works best for you, as everyone has their own style of working. Don’t be afraid to try different approaches, and don’t get discouraged if it takes time for you to find your groove.