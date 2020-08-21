3 tips for better parent-teacher communication

If you have a good relationship with your children’s teachers, it can have a positive impact on your kids’ academic performance. Here are three tips to help foster effective communication with your children’s educators.

1. Respect their communication style

Some teachers are at ease using text messaging, social networks, and email to communicate with parents. Others are more traditional and prefer to rely on phone calls and scheduled meetings to relay important information. As much as possible, respect their preference and avoid inundating them with messages. While they’re invested in helping your child, they need to manage the rest of the class too.

2. Be courteous, calm and clear



Be polite when interacting with teachers and don’t undermine their authority in front of other people, especially your children. If you’re angry or frustrated with the teacher, try to calm down and then explain your position clearly. It’s likely that there’s been a misunderstanding and that a level-headed discussion will ease the situation.

3. Attend parent-teacher meetings

Parent-teacher meetings allow you to find out how your children are doing in school. These meetings, which typically take place once or twice during the school year, are beneficial as some topics are easier to discuss face to face. Plus, attending these meetings lets your children know you’re invested in their schooling.

If you follow these tips, you should be able to establish an open dialogue with your children’s teachers.