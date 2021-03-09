3 tips for catching more fish

Are you hoping to reel in a big catch on your next fishing trip? If so, here are three things you can do to snag more fish.

1. Stay quiet

Even if the species you’re fishing isn’t easily spooked, keeping the noise level down can make a big difference. Sound carries better through water than air, and it’s best to remain quiet so you don’t scare the fish away.

2. Change tactics

If the fish aren’t biting, it may be time to get creative. You could try playing with the size of the lure or using a different lure technique. However, you may have to try your luck elsewhere. Many anglers won’t remain at a spot for more than 20 or 30 minutes unless they see some action.

3. Use a fish finder

Give yourself an edge by using a fish finder. This device allows you to locate fish with sonar technology. It’ll tell you when a fishing spot is teeming with underwater wildlife and when it’s deserted. You can get a decent fish finder for under $100 or invest in a more sophisticated version with features such as GPS technology and smartphone connectivity.

If you don’t get the results you hoped for, don’t get discouraged. Even the most experienced anglers have days when they don’t catch a single fish.