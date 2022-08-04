3 tips for choosing sports shoes for your child

Does your child need a new pair of sneakers for gym class? Here are three tips to help you make the right choice.

1. Check the quality of the ankle support. Sports shoes must provide ankle stability to prevent sprains, especially when doing lateral movements. Look for a multisport or basketball model.

2. Choose flexible and non-slip soles. Flexible shoes help strengthen the muscles in the feet. Additionally, grippy soles can help prevent your child from slipping and getting injured. Make sure you observe school rules concerning non-marking soles.

3. Opt for a shoe with sufficient cushioning. Thick, cushiony shock-absorbing pads on the soles will reduce the effects of repeated impact on the heels.

If you need advice on finding the right size and shoe type for your child, talk to an associate at a local specialty shoe store.