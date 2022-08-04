Connect with us

3 tips for choosing sports shoes for your child

Published

4 hours ago

on

Does your child need a new pair of sneakers for gym class? Here are three tips to help you make the right choice.

1. Check the quality of the ankle support. Sports shoes must provide ankle stability to prevent sprains, especially when doing lateral movements. Look for a multisport or basketball model.

2. Choose flexible and non-slip soles. Flexible shoes help strengthen the muscles in the feet. Additionally, grippy soles can help prevent your child from slipping and getting injured. Make sure you observe school rules concerning non-marking soles.

3. Opt for a shoe with sufficient cushioning. Thick, cushiony shock-absorbing pads on the soles will reduce the effects of repeated impact on the heels.


If you need advice on finding the right size and shoe type for your child, talk to an associate at a local specialty shoe store.

On the road to academic success

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 4, 2022

By

Does your youngest child struggle with homework or have trouble learning? Is your older child anxious about writing an entrance exam to get into a competitive post-secondary program?

It’s not uncommon for a child to need a helping hand to master certain concepts or advance their knowledge. In such cases, it’s always a good idea to invest in professional tutoring services. Just because you went to school doesn’t necessarily mean you have the skills to help your child excel. After all, teaching methods and materials have changed considerably over the years.

Hiring an in-person or online tutor or educational assistant can significantly contribute to your child’s success. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an academic support service in your area for help.

Interesting Things to Know

Drivers and footwear: Does it matter?

Published

1 day ago

on

August 3, 2022

By

One driver of an 80,000-pound tractor-trailer rig had a big surprise waiting for him one morning as he pulled on his steel-toed boots.

One boot had a deep slash through the leather. He didn’t even know it was there. He didn’t remember how it even happened. He wondered what would have happened to him if he had followed the latest fashion among truck drivers: flip-flops.

In fact, drivers everywhere are talking about those who wear flip-flops while driving and fueling. It has become a trend.

Some drivers, especially younger ones, prefer flip-flops or even slippers to work boots, saying they are comfortable, keep their feet cool, and are easy to flick on and off inside and outside the truck.


Videos show drivers wearing flip-flops, tackling tasks outside their trucks in snowy weather. On docks, some drivers even put on a hard hat and a safety vest but remain in their flip-flops.

No federal Department of Transportation rules specify footwear, but companies with many drivers often have footwear regulations. UPS, for example, insists on sturdy, non-slip black or brown shoes.

Still, drivers on long routes, or owner-operators, usually choose their clothing and footwear. Choosing flip-flops can be dangerous, drivers say.

Isaac Stephens, who has a YouTube trucking channel, is not a fan. He features videos of drivers wearing flip-flops in all sorts of precarious situations. One clip showed a driver climbing up on the hood of the truck to wash the windows, begging the question of how the driver climbed down that wet hood.

Some types of loads really require substantial foot protection, drivers say. But other drivers might get away with a lighter shoe. There are a lot of choices. Some shoes from athletic shoe companies such as Reebok, Keen, Fila, and Sketchers combine a low-profile lightweight, breathable style with non-slip soles and steel-reinforced toes.

Interesting Things to Know

How to fit and use a backpack

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2022

By

Students of all ages use backpacks. On top of choosing a model that’s well-suited to your child’s needs, you must ensure it’s used correctly to prevent back injuries. Here’s how.

• Check the height. The backpack shouldn’t exceed your child’s shoulder height. It must also rest on the hips, not on the buttocks.

• Adjust the shoulder straps. These straps carry most of the weight and must be adjusted to prevent friction between the material and your child’s neck. Moreover, they mustn’t cut off blood circulation under the arms. Your child must be able to move their arms freely.

• Use other belts and straps. Use the various belts and straps to keep the bag close to the body while allowing enough room to slip a hand between your child’s back and the pack. Hip straps help distribute the bag’s weight and keep it securely in place.


• Distribute weight evenly. The bag should sit on both shoulders and have a balanced weight to prevent injury. Store heavy objects as close as possible to the back and at the bottom of the bag. Distribute the weight evenly among the pockets and side nets.

If your child complains of pain or changes their gait while carrying their backpack, check its contents and adjust the straps.

Interesting Things to Know

Classes and activities for all tastes

Published

3 days ago

on

August 1, 2022

By

Back-to-school season is a time for kids to get back into their routines. It’s also time for folks of all ages to discover new and exciting hobbies and activities. Personal development classes, workshops, and other diversions can spice up your life as you head into the cooler months.

Endless options
Do your kids’ tastes vary from classical ballet to science experiments? Do they like karate and hockey, sailing, canvas painting, athletics, and scouting?

What about you? Do you live for aerobics, sewing, playing violin, bouldering, or learning foreign languages? Are you interested in improving your time management skills, mastering a new software program, or learning public speaking techniques?

Factors to consider
You don’t want your child to give up in disappointment after joining a new class or sports team. Therefore, it’s important to consider their age and skill level. Moreover, choose an activity that’s in line with your child’s habits and interests to ensure it meets their expectations. If in doubt, ask if your child can participate in a demo class or observe a practice before joining.


Also, make sure the activity is compatible with your family’s routine. For example, choose a class with a duration, frequency, and schedule that’s consistent with your existing time commitments. Additionally, try to select activities located close to home or school.

Lastly, recreational activities are a great way to have fun, unwind and reduce stress while staying fit and learning something new. Register yourself and your kids now for a fun-filled fall season.

Interesting Things to Know

Apple makes big leap into the finance industry

Published

3 days ago

on

August 1, 2022

By

Apple’s newly designed MacBook Air stole the show at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (AWDC) back in June, but the most important announcement may have been Apple’s intention to get directly involved in finance and lending with Apple Pay Later.

The tech giant already runs a payment platform called Apple Pay, which allows users to use their smartphone as a wallet and debit card. Simply scan your phone, and you can quickly make payments. However, Apple Pay leans on traditional debit and credit cards. Then there’s the Apple Card credit card, but that’s run by Goldman Sachs.

With Apple Pay Later, Apple will directly extend credit to qualified customers. You can buy an Apple product – that shiny new MacBook Air or the next-generation iPhone – and then pay it off in installments. For now, Apple’s model will break the payment down into four equal parts. Apple itself will assume the risks of lending.

As of June, Apple was the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of approximately $2.2 trillion. And at one point, Apple’s market cap approached a whopping $3 trillion. To put that in perspective, Italy’s gross domestic product has hovered around $2 trillion over the past few years. Apple also has more than $50 billion in cash, enough to buy Ford Motor Company outright.


The Apple Pay Later announcement created some waves but wasn’t particularly surprising. Cash in hand is great for consumers, but when it comes to businesses, investors want to see money invested, not wasting away. Apple has been aggressively looking for new areas to expand into and has also been handing out dividends to reward investors. Apple Pay Later marks another aggressive move — one investors will watch closely.

Interesting Things to Know

3 lunchbox safety rules

Published

4 days ago

on

July 31, 2022

By

One of the biggest advantages of a boxed lunch is that your children can enjoy a homemade meal. Here are three handy rules to protect your children from food poisoning and keep their food fresh.

1. Keep food cool. Lunchbox contents can be kept cold right up to the moment they’re eaten with the help of one or two ice packs. You can also add a frozen water bottle or drink to your child’s meal.

2. Use correct containers. If a meal must be heated up, put it in an airtight and microwave-safe container. An insulated container, like a Thermos, is another way to serve hot food, especially if a microwave isn’t available. First, fill the container with hot water and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then, after pouring out the water, add the hot meal before sealing the Thermos.

3. Clean the lunchbox regularly. You should sanitize your child’s lunchbox several times per week by washing it with soap and hot water. If you notice an unpleasant smell, use a water and baking soda solution to get rid of it.


Are you looking for a new lunchbox for your child? Choose a model that lets you separate cold and warm foods.

