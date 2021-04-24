3 tips for contacting an employee at a company you’re interested in

If you want to learn more about a company before you apply for an open position, one option is to reach out to a current employee. Here are three tips to ensure the interaction goes smoothly.

1. Talk to the right person. Make sure you contact someone who’s familiar with the role you’re interested in, preferably someone with seniority. If you can’t get a referral through your friends and former colleagues, use the company’s website or LinkedIn to identify the right employee.

2. Avoid being intrusive. Opt to send the person an email or a message on LinkedIn rather than call them. Introduce yourself and briefly explain why you’re reaching out. Conclude with a request to schedule a phone call or meeting. Alternatively, you can use professional events to network.

3. Prepare your questions. Write down what you want to know about the company, so you’re ready if the person agrees to speak with you. Prioritize three or four questions to avoid taking up too much of their time.

Finally, be sure to remain polite and professional at all times.