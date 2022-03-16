3 tips for creating an eye-catching LinkedIn profile

Polishing your LinkedIn profile can help you land your dream job. Here are a few tips to ensure your profile catches the eye of potential employers.

1. Refine your brand

Think of your LinkedIn profile as a product. What thoughts and feelings does your profile evoke? Do you have a flattering and professional photo? Do you have a cover image that represents you and your professional interests? Don’t leave any of these visual details to chance.

2. Perfect your profile

The “about” section of your profile should read like the first conversation with a potential employer. Instead of reiterating what’s already on your CV, write about your values, recent professional achievements, and career goals. Above all, use straightforward language.

3. Remain active

Your LinkedIn profile won’t do you any good if you’re not active on the platform. Make sure to regularly update your personal information, share relevant content, expand your network, ask for recommendations and join discussion groups. Engaging on LinkedIn will make your profile stand out to potential employers.

If you need help creating the perfect profile, reach out to an employment center or career counselor in your area.