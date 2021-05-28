3 tips for driving a motorhome

Are you planning to take a trip in your motorhome? If so, here are a few tips to help you stay safe while on the open road.

1. Check your brakes

If your motorhome weighs 6,500 pounds or more, you must pull over at brake check areas, or you could be fined. You should also have your brakes inspected at least once a year to make sure they’re working properly.

2. Keep your distance and limit your speed

Motorhomes are heavy, which means the faster you drive, the longer it takes for the vehicle to stop. It’s important to limit your speed and maintain a safe distance between you and the car in front of you. In ideal driving conditions, you should keep at least a four-second following distance. However, in poor weather conditions, you should increase that distance to seven or eight seconds.

3. Know the height of your motorhome

You may not be able to pass under low-clearance bridges or enter some parking lots or drive-throughs with your motorhome. To avoid running into any trouble, stick a note on your dashboard with your motorhome’s dimensions as a friendly reminder.

Did you know?

The Family Motor Coach Association’s goal is to educate, equip and empower RV owners to create the outdoor lifestyle of their dreams. If you want to learn more about the perks of becoming a member, visit fmca.com.