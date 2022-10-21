3 tips for driving an electric car in the cold

If you own an electric vehicle, you’ve probably noticed that cold weather reduces its range. Batteries are sensitive to temperature changes, and the cold can drastically affect their performance. Before winter sets in, here are three tips to help you keep your battery charged.

1. Adopt good driving habits. Accelerating and braking hard can prematurely drain your car’s battery. To maximize your battery life, drive as smoothly as possible by following the speed limit and anticipating the behavior of other drivers.

2. Use electrical accessories sparingly. Saving electricity doesn’t just apply to your home but also to your car. For example, use your heated steering wheel or seats instead of having the heater on full blast; these accessories consume far less power.

3. Drive immediately after recharging. Cold car batteries die more quickly than those that are warm. Charging the battery raises its temperature naturally. Therefore, take advantage of this heat and use your car immediately after disconnecting it from the charger.

Adapting your driving habits will allow you to go further and be less stressed on the road while being kinder on the planet.