Mature Living
3 tips for finding love after you retire
Have you recently retired? Are you looking for someone to share your life with? Fortunately, falling in love has no age limit. Here are three tips to help you find that special someone.
1. Adjust your expectations
As you get older, love can manifest in unanticipated ways. Indeed, what you want and value in a relationship is likely to change. Therefore, make sure you adjust your expectations. Your new relationship is likely to be different from prior ones.
2. Keep an open mind
Whether you live alone or in a retirement home, the key to finding a romantic partner is to stay open to meeting new people. For instance, when running errands, be willing to strike up a conversation with a stranger.
3. Step outside your comfort zone
Don’t be afraid to use a dating site, consult a marriage agency, or attend organized activities and outings for people in your age group. This will make it easier to find a potential partner who shares the same passions and interests as you.
To take the first steps toward finding love, look for seniors’ events in your area.
What you should know about hematomas in the elderly
Hematomas, more commonly referred to as bruises, are skin lesions that are often accompanied by a purplish mark. They mainly occur on the arms and legs and are common in older people. This is because as you age, your skin thins, and the blood vessels become more fragile. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
Hematomas are mainly caused by physical shocks like falling or banging into an object. Other factors that can contribute to bruising include damaged blood vessels, blood-thinning medications, excessive sun exposure, certain diseases, and vitamin deficiencies.
Treatment
Immediately after a shock, apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected area to reduce pain and swelling. Your doctor or pharmacist may also recommend medication to relieve your discomfort.
Prevention
There are several changes you can make to your home to reduce the risk of falling. For example, remove clutter to make it easier to move around, improve the lighting and install grab bars in places like the bathroom.
Do you often get bruises for no obvious reason? Are your bruises painful and won’t go away, even after several weeks? If so, consult your doctor immediately.
Bridge: a great pastime
Bridge is a card game that’s played with four players divided into two teams. Each team must try to find a contract that allows them to score the most points. This is determined by bidding, which consists of establishing the denomination, with or without a trump suit, and the bid or number of tricks for the contract. The team with the highest bid then wins the number of tricks announced.
Playing bridge has a host of benefits. It’s an inexpensive pastime that can allow you to maintain a stimulating social life and meet new people. It also helps improve your memory and concentration.
Bridge isn’t a game of chance. It’s a strategy game that requires reasoning, mental calculation, creativity, and decision-making skills. It’s a real mental exercise and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
If you want to give this card game a try, look for a bridge club in your area.
3 services offered in retirement homes
Are you planning to move into a retirement home but want to learn more about the services provided in these types of establishments? Here are three things offered by most seniors’ residences.
1. Food
The majority of retirement homes have a large dining room or common area where residents can meet, chat and eat. However, some facilities also offer flexible dining options for tenants with limited mobility that require extra care. For example, some retirement homes provide room service, in-room meals, and snacks as well as shuttles to and from the grocery store.
2. Recreation
Some retirement homes have recreational facilities like a library, workshop, or internet cafe. Moreover, some senior residences arrange weekly group activities like swimming, yoga, bocce ball, bingo, bowling, movies, live performances, painting, gardening, and more.
3. Health care
Many retirement homes offer around-the-clock care for residents who require extra assistance. For example, some facilities hire staff to help residents bathe, dress and manage their medication. Moreover, some senior homes offer in-suite doctors’ visits and physiotherapy sessions.
Contact the retirement homes you’re interested in to find out if they offer the services you need.
3 tips for helping visually impaired seniors remain independent
Elderly people with visual impairment often require help with everyday tasks. If someone you love has become visually impaired in their old age, here are a few things you can do to help them maintain their independence.
1. Offer your assistance
Visual impairment can make it more challenging for your loved ones to perform their daily activities. To help them, consider offering to complete the tasks they find most difficult.
2. Encourage communication
Let your loved ones know you’re there for them and they can talk to you about their feelings. Listen to their needs so you can help them make any necessary changes.
3. Assess their home
You may want to suggest installing grab bars in your loved one’s homes to prevent them from falling when getting out of the bed or shower. You should also go through their living space to ensure there aren’t pieces of furniture, rugs, or accessories that could be a safety hazard.
If you make changes to your loved one’s living space, make sure you discuss it with them. However, it’s best to avoid drastic changes, as people with severe visual impairments rely on their memory to find their way around.
If your loved one needs additional help, consider reaching out to a home-care provider in your area.
Clearing out the house? Delete your email and text messages
As you downsize and sort through those old mementos, you’ll consider what items will mean something to the kids or grandkids and which means something only to you.
But these days it isn’t just boxes, it’s also the electronic messages on your computer. Some of those will have to go. Some of them will be precious.
The question is what should stay on the computer. Some sources say: Keep nothing. Delete everything personal.
You should ask yourself what, if anything, should be seen if you are no longer there to explain it.
The good:
The delightful messages that meant so much can be forwarded to senders with a note. Tell the sender you are cleaning out your computer and running across the note. Say how much it meant to you and why. Then delete it. Print it out if you must, but delete the email.
The bad and the ugly:
The problem with email is that people send it on impulse. What they say (and what you may have said) probably shouldn’t have lived a single day, much less a lifetime. But there those ugly messages are, buried deep in the computer, ready to be seen again. Delete them.
In fact, delete anything that is angry, embarrassing, or secret — not that too many things sent by email are secret, but still.
You might start by searching by email address. Scan through to see if anything is worth keeping. If you don’t see anything, delete every message contained in that email. Do that for every friend and family member.
Browser history
Find out how to wipe your browser history and do it. Nothing is more misleading to other people than the history of what you looked at online.
4 tips for moving into a retirement home
Are you ready to move into a retirement home? If so, here are a few tips to ensure everything goes smoothly.
1. Plan ahead
Pick a moving date and find out whether your family can help you move or if you’ll need the assistance of professional movers. If you need to hire a moving company, make sure to compare prices and ask questions.
2. Sort through your possessions
Your new retirement suite will likely be smaller than your current abode. Consequently, it’s a good idea to sort through your possessions and get rid of anything you don’t need. If possible, get a floorplan of your new suite so you can determine if your furniture will fit and how to arrange it.
3. Keep an open mind
Prepare yourself mentally for the move. Be willing to meet new people, make friends and experience new things. You can even ask for a list of activities and clubs you can join.
4. Take time off
Moving can be tiring and stressful. Consequently, start preparing early and, above all, take time to rest and recharge.
Lastly, try to involve your family in the move and don’t hesitate to ask for help.
