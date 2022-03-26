Mature Living
3 tips for getting out of your comfort zone
Are you a homebody? Are you stuck in a monotonous routine? If so, here are three ways you can push yourself to step out of your comfort zone.
1. Challenge yourself
Don’t let your everyday routine get stale. If you enjoy going for daily walks, see if you can go further or faster. If you love making art, experiment with a different style or techni¬que to push the limits of your creativity.
2. Change up your routine
Do you mindlessly go through the motions of your day? To keep things fresh, try visiting a new place, signing up for a class, or striking up a conversation with a friendly stranger.
3. Stay curious
If you’re interested in learning about another culture or have always wanted to take up a hobby, go for it. It’s important to stay curious and continue to learn new things as you age.
Above all, have confidence in yourself and dare to step out of your comfort zone. Look for activities and outings in your area that will inspire you to be your best self.
Mature Living
How to choose a walk-in bathtub
A walk-in bathtub can reduce your risk of falling and make your personal hygiene routine easier to manage. Here’s what you need to do to choose the right model.
Determine your needs
There are many different types of walk-in bathtubs. To narrow down your choices, you must first determine if you require a model that’s wheelchair accessible, has a low edge, or allows you to sit or lie down. In addition, the width of the door and the direction it opens, either in or out, should be key considerations.
Consider size and comfort
When choosing a walk-in tub, it’s important to think about the size and shape of your bathroom. The dimensions of the available space will allow you to determine which models will work best. In any case, measuring your bathroom will prevent you from purchasing a bathtub that doesn’t fit.
Select the required accessories
In addition to the tub itself, you may want to consider installing your bathtub with water jets, mobility aids, a retractable bench, a quick-drain system, a non-slip coating, or an anti-scald valve.
Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask a bathtub retailer for recommendations. After reviewing your needs, they’ll be able to suggest a model that meets your requirements.
Mature Living
How to talk to your parents about moving into a retirement home
Do you think it’s time for your mother or father to move into a retirement home? Here are a few tips on how to bring up this sensitive subject.
Gather information
Research different retirement homes in your area that offer the services your loved one needs. When you’re ready to talk to your parent, bring along information sheets and brochures from several facilities. If they can use the internet, you can also send them links to the associated websites.
Get the timing right
Don’t rush. Wait for the right time to bring up the subject of moving into a retirement home. However, you should mention the idea earlier rather than later so they can plan for the change. Talk about your concerns but don’t unpack everything at once. Instead, break up the discussion over a few meetings.
Be patient
Your parent may not respond kindly when you bring up the topic of them moving into a retirement home. Try not to be discouraged and offer your support. It may take them time to get used to the idea. Eventually, they may recognize that moving into a retirement home is the right decision.
Finally, consider scheduling a meeting with a retirement home representative so your parent can learn more about these types of facilities and ask questions.
Mature Living
5 things to consider when touring a retirement home
If you or a loved one are planning to move into a retirement home, it’s a good idea to tour several facilities before making a final decision. Here are five things to consider when visiting a senior’s residence.
1. The units
Tour the available units to find out if they include a kitchen, accessible bathroom, balcony, and more. This way you can compare different suites and select one based on your budget and needs.
2. The atmosphere
Visit the retirement home’s common room and living area to observe the residents’ behavior. Do they seem happy and relaxed? You should also find out what kind of activities are available.
3. The amenities
Some retirement homes have amenities such as a hair salon, swimming pool, theater, convenience store, and restaurant. Make sure to tour these areas as well.
4. The neighborhood
Before or after your visit, walk around the neighborhood to see if it’s easy to access by public transit. You should also see if there are any interesting shops nearby and places where you can enjoy outdoor activities.
5. The meal plan
If you plan to use the retirement home’s food services, consult the menu to get an idea of the type of food they serve and if it meets your expectations.
Moreover, factors like the parking arrangements, available storage space, and cleanliness of the premises can help guide your decision. If you’re unsure, don’t hesitate to go back for a second tour.
Mature Living
How to keep your teeth healthy as you get older
A common misconception is that losing your teeth as you age is inevitable. This simply isn’t true. If properly cared for, your teeth can last a lifetime. Here are some tips for preserving your dental health as you get older.
1. Floss and brush your teeth
Floss at least once every day, and brush at least twice. Make sure to use a soft-bristle toothbrush. You should also avoid aggressively scrubbing your teeth. As you age, your gums tend to recede, and brushing too hard can hasten this process.
2. Stay hydrated
It’s not uncommon for older adults to experience dry mouth as a result of taking certain medications. Unfortunately, this can leave your teeth and gums vulnerable to decay. It’s therefore important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
3. Quit smoking
Smoking suppresses your immune system, which ma¬kes it harder for your body to fight bacteria that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. If you smoke, you’re also at a higher risk of getting oral cancer. It’s never too late to quit smoking.
4. Visit your dentist
Regular checkups will ensure your dentist is able to catch potential problems at their earliest stage before they become serious.
By adopting healthy oral habits and seeking regular dental care, you can keep your smile looking its best for years to come.
Mature Living
3 signs you may need a mobility aid
As you get older, slips and falls can lead to serious injuries. A mobility aid, however, can be used to help you keep your balance. Here are three signs that may indicate you’d benefit from using an assistive device.
1. You often lose your balance
If you find that you frequently hold onto walls and furniture to keep your balance or are in constant fear of falling, it may be time to invest in a mobility aid.
2. You feel more tired than usual
It’s normal to feel weary after walking and standing for long periods of time. However, if you quickly get wiped out by these activities, it may be time to think about investing in a wheelchair or scooter.
3. You have frequent falls
Trips and falls can happen to anyone, but if falling becomes a frequent occurrence, it may be time to consider using an assistive device such as a cane or walker.
Investing in a mobility aid can greatly increase your independence, safety, and overall well-being. Talk to your doctor or physical therapist to find out what type of device would work best for you.
Mature Living
How to prevent knee pain as you age
For many, knee pain is seen as an inevitable part of aging. However, it doesn’t have to be. Here are four things you can do to keep your knees healthy and preserve your mobility as you get older.
1. Strengthen your muscles
Strengthening your upper and lower leg muscles, including your hamstrings, quadriceps, and hip flexors, can help reduce stress on your joints.
2. Maintain a healthy body weight
Being overweight can put significant stress on your knees. In fact, for every excess pound, you carry, you put about four extra pounds of pressure on your knee joints. Therefore, maintaining a healthy body weight can be a significant factor in remaining mobile and preventing knee pain.
3. Choose low-impact exercises
Regularly engaging in low-impact activities like walking, cycling, swimming, Pilates, and yoga can help keep your knee cartilage healthy and prevent injuries.
4. Wear the right shoes
Properly fitted shoes that offer adequate support will keep your knees in alignment and reduce unnecessary impact. For this reason, wearing the right shoes can prevent knee pain and injuries.
If you’re suffering from knee pain, don’t ignore it. Talk to your doctor immediately to find a solution.
