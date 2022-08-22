Home
3 tips for green parenting
A sustainable, green lifestyle can seem impossible with kids. However, making a few simple swaps can benefit the planet and your baby. Here are a few things to try.
1. Use cloth diapers. Parents throw away billions of non-biodegradable disposable diapers each year. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, switch to reusable cloth diapers made of natural materials. They’re more expensive upfront but will save you money down the line, especially if you have more than one child.
2. Avoid plastic toys. Children’s toys are a significant source of plastic pollution. Therefore, look for high-quality wooden toys instead of plastic ones. Wood toys are BPA- and BPS-free and generally last much longer than their plastic counterparts.
3. Make your baby food at home. Store-bought baby food must be processed, packaged, and transported, producing greenhouse gas emissions. Making your baby food yourself is a simple way to reduce your carbon footprint and save money. For example, you can blend up and freeze vegetables like green beans, peas, and carrots. Moreover, you can rest easy knowing the food doesn’t contain additives, preservatives, or packaging excretions.
Remember, it’s about progress, not perfection. Taking care of your little one is a demanding job in and of itself, so don’t try to do everything at once.
Home
Should you repair or replace your broken dishwasher?
Is your dishwasher giving you trouble? Are you wondering whether it’s worth repairing or if it would be better to buy a new one? Here are a few things to consider before making your decision.
Find the source of the problem
Consult your dishwasher’s user guide to conduct a few standard checks that might help you find the cause of the defect. If you can’t get to the root of the problem or don’t feel comfortable investigating the issue on your own, contact a qualified professional. They can tell you whether a repair is possible and give you an idea of what it’ll cost.
Know when to repair
Over time, certain parts may need to be replaced to extend the life of your dishwasher. This is especially true of the drain pump, seals, and electronic control board. The best guide to help you decide whether a repair is worth doing is to consider the resale value of your machine and the cost of parts and labor to repair it. Repairing makes sense if the repair costs don’t exceed the unit’s resale value.
Reach out to a certified appliance repair person and ask for a quote to make your decision easier.
If your dishwasher is beyond repair, you’ll need to clear it out to make space for a new model. Learn about the recycling companies and special collection services in your area.
Home
Discover your new neighborhood
Moving can be a huge upheaval for adults as well as children: new surroundings, new routines, new friends. According to several studies, moving is the third most stressful event after mourning and job loss. If you have moved recently, here are a few tips to help you adapt to your new surroundings.
Municipal websites and local newspapers (check the Royal Examiner first) can’t be beaten as ways of finding out all you need to know about all the services and activities on offer, such as swimming pool and library opening hours, summer festival programs, and sports and cultural facilities.
Next, visit the downtown area on foot, where you’ll find places to shops, cafés, and restaurants. Chatting with people at these places can open up many possibilities. Another good idea is to spend some time discovering the broader area on a bicycle or on the trolley.
Get to know your neighbors by inviting them for a housewarming party. This kind of get-together, big or small, will allow your children to feel more at ease in their new surroundings, and your new neighbors will certainly appreciate this type of thoughtfulness.
Finally, as school starts, look for clubs that your children may be interested in joining. This will allow them to make friends and fit in more quickly. See if neighbors can put your children in touch with others in the area with whom they can walk to school.
Home
Keeping your lawn healthy
These days, people who love their lawns know that healthy grass is not necessarily perfectly smooth and uniform. Just the same, a good maintenance program must be followed to keep your lawn in top condition. This involves a few seasonal procedures, including mowing, watering, fertilizing, and aerating.
A healthy low-maintenance lawn is composed of a grass variety that is adapted to local climate and soil conditions. Grass mixes are the trend these days: they’re easier to maintain than monocultures (a single plant species), require little water, and do not need to be cut as frequently. If you’d like to experiment, try a blend of Kentucky bluegrass, creeping red fescue, perennial ryegrass, and clover, for example.
The concept of the ecological lawn has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Many municipal authorities are forging ahead with bans on pesticides and recommending new grass varieties that are better suited to the local climate and require less fertilizer. Most towns and cities also now impose watering schedules.
Grass professionals
If you choose to entrust your lawn care to a lawn maintenance service, be sure to select an eco-friendly program. These businesses will listen to their client’s needs and demands and will certainly follow any new municipal regulations. They will find a maintenance program to suit you, depending on your criteria and the state of your lawn, of course!
Natural fertilizers
Contrary to chemical fertilizers, all-natural fertilizers are not normally soluble. That means the nutritional elements are released slowly by the living organisms in the soil in order to feed the plants as and when required. Find out from your lawn maintenance service which certified organic products are available in your region.
If you choose to entrust your lawn care to a lawn maintenance service, be sure to select an eco-friendly program.
Home
Details that make all the difference
Local store owners have an innate sense of customer service. Naturally and spontaneously, they never miss an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages and benefits of shopping close to home. More often than not, they know our names by heart and those of our parents or children, bringing a warm and friendly dimension to our daily shopping.
Better still, they remember our tastes and our expectations in detail. The butcher, for example, knows exactly which cut of meat to serve to one customer and which to serve to another without forgetting their favorite type of ham and how thick it should be sliced. Of course, these little details are not essential to our survival, but they contribute toward improving our quality of life and making our shopping experience much more pleasant.
Moreover, the proximity of goods and services makes our daily lives easier and allows us to save considerable amounts of time and money. Even though the ticket price may sometimes be a little higher at a specialised neighborhood store, reducing the number of trips we make to large urban centers weighs the scales considerably. Indeed, once the cost of gas is added to the bill, some price reductions do not justify the trip. At the end of the day, buying local is often our best option, in economic as well as in human terms.
Home
4 tasks a master electrician can do in your home
The comfort and safety of your home largely depend on having a well-functioning electrical system. Are you thinking about making some improvements to your property? Here are four tasks a master electrician can do for you.
1. New installations
Electricians can route electrical cables to the appropriate places, install new junction boxes and connect fittings while ensuring the finished results are fully compliant and safe.
2. Electrical renovations
More complex than new installations, electrical renovations require an electrician to work in tight spaces like walls and attics. These areas are often closed off and sealed with insulation. Electricians can also correct defective installations or improve your setup to meet your electrical needs without increasing fire hazards or risking circuit breakdowns or overloads.
3. Device installation
Are you thinking of installing an elevator, sliding gate, or automatic door in your home? These are just some examples of devices you can trust a specialized electrician to install for you.
4. Smart home conversion
Home automation allows you to remotely control many elements in your home, including surveillance cameras, lighting, heating, and air conditioning. Converting your home to a smart home requires the integration of several technologies. Therefore, you’ll want the expertise of an experienced electrician to do it right.
Do you have a project in mind that calls for electrical installations in your home? Contact a certified electrician in your area to discuss your needs.
Home
Academic success needs… a routine!
The return to school is one of the most difficult times of the year. Indeed, returning to a fixed schedule and a stricter lifestyle can be very arduous and can generate a lot of stress in a family. This doesn’t take into account the numerous small clarifications you will have to make to reassure the little one who’s starting kindergarten and the older child who is dreading the move to high school…
As a parent, it’s crucial to properly prepare for the beginning of the school year to ensure success. An excellent way to find a certain balance at this time of year is to establish a fixed routine. In fact, this will give children a feeling of security and will avoid a lot of useless stress. A routine makes chores more quickly, leaving more time for playing or other activities. To help you establish a routine, you could write it down on paper in the form of a chart and stick it on the fridge, asking the children to actively participate by decorating it and sharing their ideas with you.
Apart from basic chores, here are a few essential components of a back-to-school routine:
- Make lunch the previous evening,
- Choose clothes for the next day,
- Establish a precise time to do homework and another for relaxing,
- Agree on bedtime and establish a ritual to help them to sleep well.
You should also think about what activities will be allowed during the week and which can be included in the routine. Why not agree on a time and duration for watching television or for playing on the computer? You should also set aside time to talk to your children about their day, successes, and fears. For the children who find this more difficult, it’s good to establish a motivational system with rewards linked to concrete successes, like offering stickers or special treats, for example.
As a parent, get into the habit of staying informed of your children’s academic progress. Don’t hesitate to demonstrate your availability to collaborate with teachers, particularly if your children are experiencing certain difficulties. Why not choose a moment in the routine to learn about academic progress or difficulties weekly? This step will help you to watch over your children and stay connected to their needs. Above all, they’ll feel that with this routine, they can count on your presence.
Lastly, it is particularly important to congratulate your children for them to feel involved and important in a routine’s success. A child who starts school with the security and comfort of a well-established routine will have a better chance of academic success throughout the school year. All the best for the new school year!
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 3
86/64°F
88/66°F