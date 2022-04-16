3 tips for helping visually impaired seniors remain independent

Elderly people with visual impairment often require help with everyday tasks. If someone you love has become visually impaired in their old age, here are a few things you can do to help them maintain their independence.

1. Offer your assistance

Visual impairment can make it more challenging for your loved ones to perform their daily activities. To help them, consider offering to complete the tasks they find most difficult.

2. Encourage communication

Let your loved ones know you’re there for them and they can talk to you about their feelings. Listen to their needs so you can help them make any necessary changes.

3. Assess their home

You may want to suggest installing grab bars in your loved one’s homes to prevent them from falling when getting out of the bed or shower. You should also go through their living space to ensure there aren’t pieces of furniture, rugs, or accessories that could be a safety hazard.

If you make changes to your loved one’s living space, make sure you discuss it with them. However, it’s best to avoid drastic changes, as people with severe visual impairments rely on their memory to find their way around.

If your loved one needs additional help, consider reaching out to a home-care provider in your area.