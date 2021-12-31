Connect with us

3 tips for hiring a tax pro

Filing your income taxes can be complicated and time-consuming. If you want to simplify the process this year, hiring an accountant or other tax professional is the way to go. Here are three tips to help you find the best candidate for the job.

1. Verify their qualifications
Anyone with a preparer tax identification number (PTIN) can prepare a tax return. However, tax professionals have vastly different levels of skill and expertise. Therefore, when looking for a qualified candidate, you should use the IRS’ Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications to find a professional with the appropriate education and certifications.

2. Investigate their history
It’s a good idea to check with your local Better Business Bureau to make certain the tax professional you choose is in good standing and that there aren’t any disciplinary actions filed against them. This will ensure you hire someone who’s trustworthy and reliable.

3. Ask about their fees
You should never work with a tax professional who bases their fee on getting a percentage of your refund or claims they can get you a better refund than the competition. This is a red flag that might indicate the individual intends to falsify information, which is illegal and could get you audited by the IRS.


Lastly, keep in mind that it’s best to hire a tax preparer who’s available year-round in case an issue arises once tax season is over.

Paneling: 3 materials to use in your home

If you want to install decorative paneling on a wall or ceiling in your home, here are three materials you can use.

1. PVC
Lightweight and easy to install, this wallcovering is ideal for humid spaces, such as bathrooms, because it doesn’t rot. Plus, it can be manufactured to resemble wood, stone, and other materials. Keep in mind, however, that PVC can warp if exposed to heat.

2. Medium-density fiberboard
Simple to install, MDF panels are available in a variety of sizes and can be used as-is or painted to match the space. Additionally, some models are designed to be fire resistant whereas others are made specifically for humid environments.

3. Solid wood
This durable, elegant material can add warmth to a space and be painted, stained, or varnished to complement the decor. Choose from species like pine, teak, and oak, each of which has unique characteristics. Just make sure the panels aren’t warped and that any knots in the wood are solid.


For personalized advice on your home renovation project, visit your local retailers.

 

How to turn your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary

Do you want to transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis? If so, here are a few easy and inexpensive ways you can convert this room in your house.

• Swap your fixtures and hardware. Add high-end gold fixtures and hardware to your bathroom for a luxurious look. You can also spray-paint your existing pieces for a budget-friendly fix.

• Upgrade your showerhead. Invest in a waterfall showerhead or one with massage capabilities. Not only will it upgrade the look of your bathroom, but it will make your time in the shower more enjoyable.

• Add storage. Sufficient storage can help you declutter and organize your bathroom so that it’s more peaceful. Hang some shelves, mount a towel rack or add some baskets for extra storage.


• Choose calming colors. Paint is an easy way to transform your bathroom. Choose pale neutrals like white, beige, or taupe to create a serene environment.

• Install a light dimmer. Dimmer switches allow you to adjust the lighting in your bathroom to create the perfect ambiance.

Don’t forget to incorporate soothing accessories and calming scents. Add plants, candles, artwork, and soft towels for a truly spa-like experience.

 

How to design multifunctional living spaces

Combining several rooms into one space can end up looking crowded and messy if not done right. Here are a few tips for designing a multifunctional living space.

Prioritize storage
Maximize your available storage to help eliminate clutter and make your space appear larger. Add shelving high up on your walls to save floor space and draw eyes upward.

Use versatile furniture
Furniture takes up a lot of space so it’s important to look for versatile pieces that can serve more than one purpose. A dresser can double as a side table and an ottoman can also be used as a coffee table as well as for extra storage and seating.

Create zones
There are many creative ways to divide a space into distinct areas. Use rugs to create visual separation or hang a mirror from the ceiling. You can also place two bookshelves or other pieces of furniture back-to-back to physically divide the room. Finally, use the corners of your room to create distinct spaces. For example, an L-shaped table can be positioned to create a corner office or dining nook.


Remember that multifunctional spaces should have cohesive design elements that tie the room or area together.

7 types of kitchen waste that can be reused

In many households, the kitchen is a major source of waste. Fortunately, you can reuse plenty of items to extend their lifespan or keep them out of the garbage altogether. Here are a few suggestions.

1. Roots and stems. Green onions, bok choy, and herbs, among other vegetables, can easily be re¬planted to grow fresh produce for future meals.

2. Vegetable scraps. Collect potato peels, celery leaves, and other scraps in the freezer until you have enough to boil and strain to make broth for soups.

3. Hard bread. Turn stale bread and the end slices of a loaf into seasoned croutons, breadcrumbs, or French toast.


4. Eggshells. When crushed up and added to soil, they provide calcium for your plants. Alternatively, place larger pieces at the bottom of a pot to improve drainage.

5. Apple peels. These scraps can be used to make everything from oven-baked chips and infused water to homemade apple vinegar, syrup, jelly, and cider.

6. Butter wrappers. Save them so you can grease pots and pans with the remaining bits of butter that cling to the wrapper.

7. Plastic mesh. The net bags that hold onions and citrus fruit can be balled up and used to scrub dishes.

Keep in mind that most of the organic waste in your kitchen can be composted. Check to see if your municipality has a collection service.

Tax changes offer big benefits for families

Tax season is still some weeks away, but with a large number of changes coming into effect this year, it’s smart to plan ahead. Various COVID-19 stimulus bills introduced a number of updates to different tax provisions, while higher-than-typical inflation has tweaked many thresholds. 2021 tax changes may affect individuals and organizations too.

The American Rescue Plan featured a large one-year expansion of the child tax credit, increasing the credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children 5 years or younger, and to $3,000 for other kids.

However, the extra amount is reduced for single filers earning more than $75,000 and joint filers earning more than $150,000. The 2021 credit is fully refundable and there’s no $2,500 earned income requirement this year either.

The American Rescue Plan also temporarily expanded the child and dependent care tax credit, with helps defray the costs of child care for children under 13 or dependent adults. Last year, families could claim $3,000 in expenses and a maximum of $6,000 per year. For 2021, claimable expenses per dependent jump to $8,000 with a maximum of $16,000. Families can receive up to 50 percent of these expenses as a refundable credit. Credits phase out for individuals and families earning more than $125,000.


Inflation substantially boosted the annual Social Security wage base. In 2020, Social Security taxes, including the employer’s 6.2 percent contribution, had to be paid on all income below $137,700.

In 2021, this base jumps to $142,800.

Keep in mind that companies that suspended collecting and paying Social Security payroll taxes in 2020 must now collect deferred taxes by the end of the year. As a result, some employees may see more money withheld from their checks to cover Social Security obligations.

Geometric design: how to use shapes in your home decor

Geometry, or the science of shapes, can be found everywhere in nature, from the hexagonal shape of honeycombs to the spirals inside pine cones. Consequently, it’s not surprising that geometry has been used throughout history to design attractive and interesting spaces. Here’s how to use common shapes in your home decor.

Squares and rectangles
These are the most common geometric shapes in design. Most houses, buildings, rooms, and windows are either square or rectangular. These angular shapes provide a sense of security, stability, and reliability. Squares work well in office spaces and can be used in any room when balanced with other shapes.

Triangles
Triangles have strong, masculine energy, and they represent motion and direction. They can create visual movement in the direction of their point. When pointing sideways, like the classic fast-forward and rewind symbols, they can represent either progression or backtracking. When pointing up, triangles create powerful, positive, and stable vibes.

Circles and ovals
Circles and ovals are symbolic of unity and eternity. They can create a sense of happiness, serenity, and warmth. These shapes have soft, feminine energy. Given this, they tend to work well in bedrooms and bathrooms but can be used to add harmony to any space.


You can incorporate geometrical shapes using picture frames, artwork, wallpaper, tiles, rugs, fabrics, and hardware. Look for these and other items at your local stores.

