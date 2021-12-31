3 tips for hiring a tax pro

Filing your income taxes can be complicated and time-consuming. If you want to simplify the process this year, hiring an accountant or other tax professional is the way to go. Here are three tips to help you find the best candidate for the job.

1. Verify their qualifications

Anyone with a preparer tax identification number (PTIN) can prepare a tax return. However, tax professionals have vastly different levels of skill and expertise. Therefore, when looking for a qualified candidate, you should use the IRS’ Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications to find a professional with the appropriate education and certifications.

2. Investigate their history

It’s a good idea to check with your local Better Business Bureau to make certain the tax professional you choose is in good standing and that there aren’t any disciplinary actions filed against them. This will ensure you hire someone who’s trustworthy and reliable.

3. Ask about their fees

You should never work with a tax professional who bases their fee on getting a percentage of your refund or claims they can get you a better refund than the competition. This is a red flag that might indicate the individual intends to falsify information, which is illegal and could get you audited by the IRS.

Lastly, keep in mind that it’s best to hire a tax preparer who’s available year-round in case an issue arises once tax season is over.