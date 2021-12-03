3 tips for hiring an interior designer

If you want to redecorate one or more rooms in your home, an interior designer can help you create a beautiful and functional space. Here’s how to choose the right person for the job.

1. Do your research

Referrals from friends and relatives can kickstart your search, but make sure you look for someone who specializes in your preferred design style and has the right credentials. Online directories offered by professional associations can be a great resource.

2. Ask lots of questions

In addition to consulting the person’s portfolio, discuss the specifics of your project with each candidate to find out if it aligns with their expertise. Over the phone or by email, inquire about their pricing, how they work and what services they offer.

3. Schedule a meeting

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of candidates to two or three people, ask to set up a meeting so you can get to know their personalities. Among other things, you should look for someone who listens to your needs and asks about your lifestyle.

Whether you need help choosing new furniture or adding the final touches after a major renovation, taking the time to find an interior designer who understands your style is a must.