Agriculture
3 tips for improving pastureland
Properly managed pastureland produces high-quality forage and lengthens the grazing season, ultimately reducing feed costs. Here are three tips for improving the quality of your pastureland.
1. Rotate
To prevent overgrazing, create a rotational grazing scheme. For example, subdivide large pastures into smaller ones and rotate your animals through these fields. Ideally, you should let the grass reach six to eight inches high before putting your animals out to graze. Remove them from the field when the grass gets down to three or four inches.
2. Mow and harrow
It’s a good idea to mow your pasture after your animals have grazed. Mowing helps even out the grass height and encourages the plants to produce more leaves and fewer stems, resulting in a more palatable and hardy grass. It also helps control aggressive weeds like thistle.
You may want to consider harrowing your pasture after your animals have finished grazing. This helps break up manure piles and evenly distribute nutrients throughout the soil. Dispersing manure piles also helps control parasites and insects.
3. Fertilize
Like all plants, grass requires nutrients to grow. Therefore, it’s essential to take regular soil samples and follow fertilizer recommendations.
Think of pasture management as grass farming: the grass is the crop, and the animals harvest it.
Agriculture
5 of the best draft horse breeds
People have relied on draft horses for hundreds of years to do hard labor, like plowing fields and hauling large loads. Here are five of the best draft horse breeds for your farm.
1. Shires are one of the largest breeds of draft horses. They’re native to England and can reach up to six feet from the ground to their shoulders. They’re known for being calm and laid back but extremely hard working.
2. Clydesdales are one of the most well-known species of draft horses. They’re native to Scotland and are intelligent and eager to please. Despite their large size, they can easily be handled by young children.
3. Percherons come from southeast Normandy in France. They’re prized for their elegant carriage and their robust, muscled bodies. In fact, Percherons are still widely used by farmers and loggers.
4. Belgians originated in the Brabant region of Belgium. They’re attentive horses and are easy to train. Their gentle disposition makes them great family pets.
5. Haflingers hail from Austria and are extremely mild-mannered horses. They’re smaller than most draft horses but are outgoing and cooperative.
Although draft horses are commonly known for strength, they’re also great for riding.
Agriculture
How will climate change impact agriculture?
Harvest quality has always been closely linked to climate conditions. Therefore, there’s no doubt that global climate change will significantly affect agricultural production in the coming decades. Here are a few things to watch for.
Crop movement
It’s predicted that warm regions will face increasing incidences of drought and heatwaves that will ruin crops. Conversely, cold areas are expected to benefit from increased productivity by introducing new crops that were previously impossible to grow. This will result in a migration of crop production. Rising sea levels may also contribute to this movement, as flooding will increasingly affect coastal areas, causing crop destruction and soil deterioration.
Indirect effects on population
A shift in agricultural opportunities may cause people to move to more productive areas. For instance, less prosperous regions on the planet are most vulnerable to climate change. This is because they rely heavily on agriculture and often don’t have the technical or financial means to adapt their practices to changing natural conditions.
Good and bad surprises
Although some effects of climate change are already visible, the many variables at play make it difficult to predict the future. The success of crop production depends on moisture and precipitation, sunshine, the condition of the earth’s atmosphere, the severity of winters, and the proliferation of pests and diseases. The fate of agricultural activities will also be influenced by the capacity of human beings to respond appropriately to the disruptions to come.
While it’s nearly impossible to predict which scenario will come next, it’s important to implement sustainable land stewardship practices to preserve the environment for future generations.
Agriculture
How cricket farming works
Did you know that crickets are a more sustainable source of protein than traditional livestock? Although popular in other parts of the world, cricket farming has recently taken off in North America. Here’s how cricket farming works.
Setup
All you need to start a cricket farm is a small space, a starter stock of about 500 crickets, and some basic equipment. Collect a couple of 20-gallon plastic totes, water dispensers, mosquito netting, perlite and potting soil, sponges, a misting bottle, a heat lamp, and a few empty cardboard egg cartons.
Feed
Crickets eat a wide variety of foods, including commercial cricket feed, fruit and vegetable scraps, as well as grains and nuts. Crickets also require a constant supply of water.
Environment
Crickets thrive in warm, moist environments. Therefore, if you can keep the temperature in the tote between 60 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, you can raise crickets pretty much anywhere, including a barn, shed, or backyard patio. Crickets must also be kept out of the wind and direct sun to prevent them from drying out.
Harvest
Crickets mature in about two months. Once they reach this age, transfer them to a freezer before selling them. After each harvest, simply disinfect the tote and start the cycle again.
Market
The most common use for farmed crickets is bird, fish, and reptile feed. However, crickets can also be turned into human food like cricket chips, flour, and protein powder.
Crickets are packed with amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids.
Agriculture
How will climate change impact agriculture?
Harvest quality has always been closely linked to climate conditions. Therefore, there’s no doubt that global climate change will significantly affect agricultural production in the coming decades. Here are a few things to watch for.
Crop movement
It’s predicted that warm regions will face increasing incidences of drought and heatwaves that will ruin crops. Conversely, cold areas are expected to benefit from increased productivity by introducing new crops that were previously impossible to grow. This will result in a migration of crop production. Rising sea levels may also contribute to this movement, as flooding will increasingly affect coastal areas, causing crop destruction and soil deterioration.
Indirect effects on population
A shift in agricultural opportunities may cause people to move to more productive areas. For instance, less prosperous regions on the planet are most vulnerable to climate change. This is because they rely heavily on agriculture and often don’t have the technical or financial means to adapt their practices to changing natural conditions.
Good and bad surprises
Although some effects of climate change are already visible, the many variables at play make it difficult to predict the future. The success of crop production depends on moisture and precipitation, sunshine, the condition of the earth’s atmosphere, the severity of winters, and the proliferation of pests and diseases. The fate of agricultural activities will also be influenced by the capacity of human beings to respond appropriately to the disruptions to come.
While it’s nearly impossible to predict which scenario will come next, it’s important to implement sustainable land stewardship practices to preserve the environment for future generations.
Agriculture
3 ways to reduce water consumption on the farm
Water conservation has always been a concern for farmers in drought-prone regions. However, the worsening impacts of climate change have exacerbated the problem worldwide. Here are three ways to reduce water consumption on your farm.
1. Soil management
Incorporating proper soil management techniques can drastically conserve water on your farm. For example, practicing zero tilling, using mulch, and planting cover crops can all help the soil retain more moisture.
2. Water recycling
Many parts of North America see a lot of rain in the springtime, which can cause significant water drainage from fields. A drainage water recycling system will capture this excess water in a pond or reservoir. The system will store it temporarily until it’s needed to water crops later in the growing season.
3. Drip irrigation
If you already irrigate your crops, you may want to consider investing in drip irrigation. These systems reduce runoff and evaporation, saving up to 80 percent more water than traditional spray systems. This type of watering allows moisture to penetrate deeply into the soil, leading to better growth.
Ultimately, incorporating water conservation into your agricultural practices is one of the most critical tools available to ensure a safe and reliable food supply.
Agriculture
4 regenerative agriculture practices
Regenerative agriculture is a system of farming principles that aims to keep soil in as good or better health than when you started farming. Here are four standard practices.
1. Conservative tilling. Over time, aggressive tilling can cause soil erosion and release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Low and no-till practices reduce soil disturbance, allowing for a healthy and resilient soil environment.
2. Diversify crops. Different plants release different carbohydrates through their roots and, in turn, return different nutrients back into the soil. Therefore, increased plant diversity helps create a rich, varied, nutrient-dense soil that produces higher yields.
3. Cover crops. Planting crops like wheat, barley, and peas in fields that would otherwise be bare significantly reduces soil erosion and agricultural runoff from rainstorms and irrigation. Cover crops also help smother weeds and control pests and disease.
4. Minimal pesticide use. Pesticides can linger in the soil for years or decades after they are applied, continuing to harm soil health. Keeping pesticide use to a minimum allows microorganisms to thrive and protect plants against pathogens and ot¬her threats.
Rotating crops across many fields rather than planting the same crop in one location year after year also encourages a healthy soil ecosystem.
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 2
84/64°F
82/68°F