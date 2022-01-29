3 tips for maintaining your car’s weatherstrip

Winter roads can be hazardous and unpredictable. Therefore, it’s best to be prepared for the worst. Here are a few ways you can make sure your car is ready for winter.

1. Fix paint chips on the outside of your vehicle to prevent corrosion. You can get an exact match of the paint shade used on your vehicle from your local mechanic or car dealership.

2. Stock your roadside emergency kit. It’s a good idea to include items such as a shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, flares, matches, traction aids, flashlights, warm clothing, an emergency blanket, and a first aid kit. Remember to keep the lock de-icer on you, instead of in the car.

3. Bring your car to a professional to have the spark plugs, brakes, fluid levels, and block heater inspected before the cold weather hits. This will ensure everything is in good working order and help keep you safe on the road.

4. Repair chips in your windshield. Even a minor dent can weaken your windshield, causing it to crack during the winter due to the drastic difference in temperature between the outside and inside of your car.

5. Install rubber mats to help prevent your interior carpeting from becoming caked with mud, dirt, and snow. If your car’s flooring becomes waterlogged with melted snow, it can fog up your windows. Remember to shake out your boots before getting in the car.

6. Make an appointment for a rustproofing treatment to protect your vehicle from corrosion. This is especially important if you park your car in a heated garage.

7. Lubricate your car’s rubber door seals with a silicone spray. This will prevent your doors from freezing shut in the cold and ensure your seals remain in good condition.

You may also want to invest in a roadside assistance membership for added peace of mind.